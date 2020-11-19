BEST Inc. Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) ("BEST" or the "Company"), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Johnny Chou, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BEST, commented, "We had a challenging third quarter amid intensified industry competition. Our Express segment execution did not meet the fast-changing market dynamics in both operation and pricing strategy, which led to lower volume growth and margin. Facing strong industry headwinds, we are taking steps to make major strategic adjustments and organizational changes to our business, focusing on our core logistics and supply chain management businesses, emphasizing service quality, enhancing operating efficiency, with the goal of putting us back on a path to profitability."

Gloria Fan, BEST's Chief Financial Officer, commented, "Our third-quarter performance reflects both the challenges and resiliency of our business. Revenue was RMB8.7 billion, relatively stable compared with the same period last year, while our gross margin contracted 5.4 percentage points year-over-year due to a challenging pricing environment that offset our volume growth across multiple business units, resulting in a net loss of RMB640 million. Despite the net loss, we generated net operating cash inflow of RMB115 million during the third quarter and maintained a healthy balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB4.8 billion."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS[1]

For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020:

Revenue was RMB8,693.3 million ( US$1,280.4 million ), a decrease of 0.6% year-over-year ("YoY"). The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in average selling price ("ASP") of Express business, partially offset by an increase in Express volume.

was ( ), a decrease of 0.6% year-over-year ("YoY"). The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in average selling price ("ASP") of Express business, partially offset by an increase in Express volume. Gross Profit was RMB37.6 million ( US$5.5 million ), a decrease of 92.6% YoY compared to gross profit of RMB507.1 million in the same period of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to decreased ASP and increased costs of Express and Freight units. Gross Margin was 0.4%, a decrease of 5.4 percentage points ("ppts") YoY.

was ( ), a decrease of 92.6% YoY compared to gross profit of in the same period of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to decreased ASP and increased costs of Express and Freight units. was 0.4%, a decrease of 5.4 percentage points ("ppts") YoY. Net Loss was RMB639.5 million ( US$94.2 million ), compared to a net loss of RMB6.7 million in the same period of 2019. Non-GAAP Net Loss [2] [3] was RMB612.0 million ( US$90.1 million ), compared to non-GAAP Net Income of RMB16.7 million in the same period of 2019.

was ( ), compared to a net loss of in the same period of 2019. was ( ), compared to non-GAAP Net Income of in the same period of 2019. Diluted EPS [4] was negative RMB1.64 (US$0.24) , compared to negative RMB0.01 in the same period of 2019. Non-GAAP diluted EPS [3] [5] was negative RMB1.57 (US$0.23) , compared to RMB0.05 in the same period of 2019.

was negative , compared to negative in the same period of 2019. was negative , compared to in the same period of 2019. EBITDA[3] [6] was negative RMB462.9 million ( US$68.2 million ), compared to RMB93.4 million in the same period of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA[3] [6] was negative RMB437.7 million ( US$64.5 million ), compared to RMB114.3 million in the same period of 2019.

Strategic Refocusing Plan

Following a comprehensive review of the Company's business operations, BEST plans to implement extensive strategic adjustments to refocus its core businesses with a view to driving long-term growth and profitability.

1. Core businesses: The Company will focus on its core logistics and supply chain management businesses.

a) Express: BEST will refocus its Express business on sustainable long-term growth and profitability by focusing on optimizing its product structure, improving operating efficiency, enhancing service quality and customer experience, and gaining market share.

b) Freight: BEST will continue to emphasize the e-commerce aspect of its freight services and solidify the Company's competitive position by expanding its market share, improving operating efficiency and increasing profitability.

c) Supply Chain Management: BEST will focus on quality growth and profitability, continue to implement an improved asset-light model and grow the Company's franchised Cloud OFC business.

2. Non-core businesses: The Company announced the winding down of Store+ on November 15, 2020. The Company believes that by phasing out Store+, it can eliminate the significant cash-flow requirements associated with this early-stage business, allowing the Company to further prioritize capital allocation towards its core businesses. For its other non-core businesses, including UCargo, Capital and Global, the Company is considering all available strategic options with the goal of improving the Company's profitability to maximize shareholder value.

3. Management: BEST took significant steps to realign its management team to support the refocusing plan for its core businesses. As announced on November 15, 2020, and effective the same day, Mr. Xiaoqing Wang, former general manager of BEST's Jiangsu province branch, assumed the position of vice president, general manager of Express, replacing Mr. Shaohua Zhou, who took up a new role in the Company.

4. Cost measures: As part of the company-wide strategic refocusing plan, the Company intends to optimize its SG&A and R&D expenses to focus its resources on core businesses, anticipating estimated cost savings of approximately RMB200 million by the end of 2021. The savings will create a leaner and more focused organization by prioritizing expense control as well as optimizing efficiencies across the organization.

Johnny Chou, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BEST, commented, "After a comprehensive review, we decided to take steps to refocus and streamline our operations, creating a leaner organization with greater financial flexibility. With a continued emphasis on our core capabilities, including Express, Freight and Supply Chain Management, we are evaluating strategic options available for our non-core businesses to eliminate or significantly reduce their capital requirements and capital losses. As we prioritize and deploy capital towards our core businesses, the goal is to improve our business fundamentals and competitive position. We believe with appropriate adjustments to our organization and cost structure, we can be on a path to profitability in the near future.

"As we look ahead, we remain confident in the strength of demand driven by e-commerce for integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services. We aim to achieve strong growth for Express and Freight, while seeking to further integrate our core business units. We expect this integration to create more cross-selling opportunities and maximize revenue and cost synergies, while also allowing us to focus on enhancing our product structure, stability and flexibility of our network, quality of services and overall operating efficiencies, which, taken as a whole, will enable BEST to deliver long-term value for our shareholders," concluded Mr. Chou.

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS[7]

Core Logistics and Supply Chain

BEST Express – The Express segment execution did not meet the fast-changing market dynamics in both operation and pricing strategy, which led to lower volume growth and margin. Parcel volume increased by 24.8% YoY, representing market share of 10.6% during the quarter, which was 0.1 ppt lower compared with the second quarter. Gross margin contracted by 7.2 ppts due to an ASP decline of 21.9% YoY, partially offset by a decrease in average cost per parcel of 15.9% YoY.

BEST Freight – Freight continued its strong growth and achieved a growth rate higher than the industry average. Freight volume increased by 30.7% YoY in the third quarter of 2020. Its gross margin declined 5.3 ppts YoY, primarily due to a pricing lag after the government reinstated highway tolls in the second quarter. Average cost per tonne decreased by 12.6% YoY while ASP declined by 17.3% YoY.

BEST Supply Chain Management – Supply Chain Management focused on expanding the franchised Cloud OFC business, while targeting projects with higher margins and clients with strong credit profiles. Its gross margin decreased by 4.0 ppts YoY to 4.4%, primarily due to high cost structures associated with legacy key account customers, which are in the process of being terminated. The total number of orders fulfilled by Cloud OFCs increased by 18.3% YoY to 102.2 million in the third quarter of 2020, of which the total number of orders fulfilled by franchised Cloud OFCs increased by 32.0% YoY to 53.5 million. The number of franchised OFCs increased by 23.2% YoY to 345.

BEST UCargo – The number of registered drivers on the UCargo mobile app increased by 84.5% YoY to 288,322. The total number of transactions on the trucking brokerage platform increased by 37.2% YoY to 233,480.

BEST Capital – As of September 30, 2020, BEST Capital had provided financing solutions to 13,607 trucks in total, a quarter-over-quarter ("QoQ") increase of 10.0% compared to June 30, 2020.

BEST Store+

The Store+ business continued to execute on its strategy of partnership model and enhancing order quality, allowing it to improve gross margin and reduce losses. Gross margin increased by 2.9 ppts YoY to 13.4%, while adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 1.8 ppts YoY to negative 9.5%. Despite these improving results, we decided to wind down Store+ operations by the end of 2020, except for self-operated WoWo stores, which the Company plans to continue running while evaluating various strategic options.

BEST Global

Global continued its strong momentum in Southeast Asia. In the third quarter, parcel volume in Thailand increased by 513.5% YoY to approximately 10 million, while parcel volume in Vietnam increased by 932.4% YoY to 10.3 million. The Company also made progress in expanding its express delivery services in Malaysia, Cambodia and Singapore.

Key Operational Metrics



Three Months Ended % Change YoY Express Parcel Volume (in '000) September 30,

2018

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2020

2019 vs

2018

2020 vs

2019 1,371,055 1,890,842 2,359,773 37.9% 24.8% Freight Volume (Tonne in '000) 1,474 1,885 2,464

27.9% 30.7% Supply Chain Management

Orders Fulfilled (in '000) 56,572 86,371 102,171

52.7% 18.3% UCargo Number of

Transactions (in '000) 136

170

233

25.3%

37.2% Store+ Total Number of Orders

Fulfilled (in '000) 935

903

820

(3.4%)

(9.2%) Global Parcel Volume in

Southeast Asia (in '000) -

2,607

20,754

-

696.0%

FINANCIAL RESULTS

For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020:

Revenue

The following table sets forth a breakdown of revenue by business segment for the periods indicated.

Table 1 – Breakdown of Revenue by Business Segment



Three Months Ended



September 30, 2019

September 30, 2020



(In '000, except for %) RMB % of

Revenue

RMB US$ % of

Revenue

% Change

YoY Core logistics and supply chain: Express 5,209,139 59.5%

5,076,101 747,629 58.5%

(2.6%) Freight 1,375,411 15.7%

1,487,654 219,108 17.1%

8.2% Supply Chain Management 452,328 5.2%

452,691 66,674 5.2%

0.1% UCargo 702,150 8.0%

688,951 101,472 7.9%

(1.9%) Capital 48,672 0.6%

54,725 8,060 0.6%

12.4% Total for core logistics

and supply chain 7,787,700 89.0%

7,760,122 1,142,943 89.3%

(0.4%) Store+ 861,964 9.9%

717,115 105,620 8.2%

(16.8%) Global 95,632 1.1%

216,017 31,816 2.5%

125.9% Total Revenue 8,745,296 100%

8,693,254 1,280,379 100%

(0.6%)

Core Logistics and Supply Chain

Express Service Revenue decreased by 2.6% YoY to RMB5,076.1 million ( US$747.6 million ) from RMB5,209.1 million , primarily due to a 21.9% YoY decrease in ASP per parcel, partially offset by a 24.8% YoY increase in parcel volume. The decrease in ASP is primarily attributable to competitive market dynamics.

( ) from , primarily due to a 21.9% YoY decrease in ASP per parcel, partially offset by a 24.8% YoY increase in parcel volume. The decrease in ASP is primarily attributable to competitive market dynamics. Freight Service Revenue increased by 8.2% YoY to RMB1,487.7 million ( US$219.1 million ) from RMB1,375.4 million , primarily due to a 30.7% YoY increase in freight volume, partially offset by a 17.3% YoY decrease in ASP per tonne.

( ) from , primarily due to a 30.7% YoY increase in freight volume, partially offset by a 17.3% YoY decrease in ASP per tonne. Supply Chain Management Service Revenue increased by 0.1% YoY to RMB452.7 million ( US$66.7 million ) from RMB452.3 million .

( ) from . UCargo Service Revenue decreased by 1.9% YoY to RMB689.0 million ( US$101.5 million ) from RMB702.2 million , primarily due to discontinuation of several key account customers to minimize credit exposure.

decreased by 1.9% YoY to ( ) from , primarily due to discontinuation of several key account customers to minimize credit exposure. Capital Service Revenue increased by 12.4% YoY to RMB54.7 million ( US$8.1 million ) from RMB48.7 million .

BEST Store+ – Revenue decreased by 16.8% YoY to RMB717.1 million (US$105.6 million) from RMB862.0 million, primarily due to efforts to enhance order quality to improve margins.

BEST Global – Revenue increased by 125.9% YoY to RMB216.0 million (US$31.8 million) from RMB95.6 million, primarily due to strong growth in parcel volumes in Southeast Asia.

Cost of Revenue

The following table sets forth a breakdown of cost of revenue by business segment for the periods indicated.

Table 2 – Breakdown of Cost of Revenue by Business Segment



Three Months Ended

% of

Revenue

Change YoY

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2020

(In '000, except for %) RMB % of

Revenue

RMB US$ % of

Revenue

Core logistics and supply chain: Express (4,962,151) 95.3%

(5,205,390) (766,671) 102.5%

7.2 ppt Freight (1,289,098) 93.7%

(1,473,252) (216,987) 99.0%

5.3 ppt Supply Chain Management (414,197) 91.6%

(432,945) (63,766) 95.6%

4.0 ppt UCargo (688,305) 98.0%

(675,295) (99,460) 98.0%

0.0 ppt Capital (16,522) 33.9%

(8,066) (1,188) 14.7%

(19.2 ppt) Total for core logistics

and supply chain (7,370,273) 94.6%

(7,794,948) (1,148,072) 100.4%

5.8 ppt Store+ (771,078) 89.5%

(621,059) (91,472) 86.6%

(2.9 ppt) Global (96,889) 101.3%

(239,653) (35,297) 110.9%

9.6 ppt Total Cost of Revenue (8,238,240) 94.2%

(8,655,660) (1,274,841) 99.6%

5.4 ppt

Cost of Revenue was RMB8,655.7 million (US$1,274.8 million) or 99.6% of revenue in the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to RMB8,238.2 million or 94.2% of revenue in the same quarter of 2019. The increase of 5.4 ppts in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue was primarily attributable to increased costs of Express and Freight businesses.

Table 3 – Breakdown of Average Cost Per Parcel and Average Cost Per Tonne



Three Months Ended

% Change (in RMB) September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020

YoY Express:







Average Cost Per Parcel 2.62 2.21

(15.9%) Average Transportation Cost Per Parcel 0.75 0.65

(13.3%) Average Labor Cost Per Parcel 0.23 0.18

(21.7%) Average Lease Cost Per Parcel 0.10 0.10

(0.0%) Average Other Cost Per Parcel 0.11 0.10

(9.1%) Average Last-mile Cost Per Parcel 1.43 1.18

(17.5%) Freight:







Average Cost Per Tonne 683.9 597.8

(12.6%)

Express Service Average Cost per Parcel decreased by 15.9%, primarily due to improved operating efficiency and economies of scale.

Freight Service Average Cost per Tonne decreased by 12.6% YoY, primarily due to improved operating efficiency, network optimization and economies of scale.

Gross Profit was RMB37.6 million (US$5.5 million), compared to gross profit of RMB507.1 million in the same quarter of 2019; Gross Margin was 0.4%, compared to 5.8% in the same quarter of 2019.

Operating Expenses

The following table sets forth a breakdown of operating expenses and adjusted operating expenses by category for the periods indicated.

Table 4 – Breakdown of Operating Expenses and Adjusted Operating Expenses by Category



Three Months Ended





September 30, 2019

September 30, 2020

(In '000, except for %) RMB % of

Revenue

RMB US$ % of

Revenue

% of Revenue

Change

YoY Selling, General and

Administrative Expenses (488,381) 5.6%

(612,849) (90,263) 7.0%

1.4 ppt Adjusted for SBC

Expenses (18,166) 0.2%

(32,256) (4,751) 0.3%

0.1 ppt Adjusted Selling, General

and

Administrative Expenses (470,215) 5.4%

(580,593) (85,512) 6.7%

1.3 ppt Research and

Development Expenses (64,522) 0.7%

(53,361) (7,859) 0.6%

(0.1 ppt) Adjusted for

SBC Expenses (2,291) 0.0%

(2,135) (314) 0.0%

0.0 ppt Adjusted Research and

Development Expenses (62,231) 0.7%

(51,226) (7,545) 0.6%

(0.1 ppt) Total Operating Expenses (552,903) 6.3%

(666,210) (98,122) 7.6%

1.3 ppt Adjusted for

SBC Expenses (20,457) 0.2%

(34,391) (5,065) 0.3%

0.1 ppt Adjusted Total

Operating Expenses (532,446) 6.1%

(631,819) (93,057) 7.3%

1.2 ppt





















Selling, General and Administrative Expenses were RMB612.8 million (US$90.3 million) or 7.0% of revenue in the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to RMB488.4 million or 5.6% of revenue in the same quarter of 2019. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses was primarily attributable to an accrued provision for certain trade receivables and losses on disposal of fixed assets due to an upgrade of Express's equipment.

Research and Development Expenses were RMB53.4 million (US$7.9 million) or 0.6% of revenue in the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to RMB64.5 million, or 0.7% of revenue in the same quarter of 2019. The decrease in research and development expenses was primarily attributable to capitalization of certain research and development expenditure to intangible assets, as well as reduction in travel expenses.

Share-based Compensation ("SBC") Expenses included in the cost and expense items above in the quarter ended September 30, 2020 were RMB35.0 million (US$5.2 million), compared to RMB21.0 million in the same quarter of 2019. In the third quarter of 2020, RMB0.6 million (US$0.1 million) was allocated to cost of revenue, RMB1.5 million (US$0.2 million) was allocated to selling expenses, RMB30.8 million (US$4.6 million) was allocated to general and administrative expenses, and RMB2.1 million (US$0.3 million) was allocated to research and development expenses.

Net Loss and Non-GAAP Net Income

Net Loss in the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was RMB639.5 million (US$94.2 million), compared to Net Loss of RMB6.7 million in the same period of 2019. Excluding SBC expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and gain from appreciation of investment (if any for a given period), non-GAAP Net Loss in the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was RMB612.0 million (US$90.1 million), compared to non-GAAP Net Income of RMB16.7 million in the same quarter of 2019.

The following table sets forth a breakdown of non-GAAP net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2020 by segment.

Table 5 – Breakdown of non-GAAP Net Loss by Segment



Three Months Ended September 30, 2020





Core logistics and supply chain











(In RMB'000) Express Freight Supply Chain UCargo Capital

Store+ Global Unallocated[8] Total



Non-GAAP Net

Income/(Loss) (311,199) (61,000) (36,781) (31,368) 28,447

(70,013) (63,830) (66,209) (611,953)



Diluted EPS and non-GAAP diluted EPS

Diluted EPS in the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was negative RMB1.64 (US$0.24), based on a weighted average of 385.4 million diluted shares outstanding during the quarter. This is compared to negative RMB0.01 on a weighted average of 388.8 million diluted shares outstanding in the same period of 2019. Excluding SBC expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and gain from appreciation of investment (if any for a given period), non-GAAP diluted EPS in the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was negative RMB1.57 (US$0.23), compared to RMB0.05 in the same period of 2019. A reconciliation of non-GAAP diluted EPS to diluted EPS is included at the end of this results announcement.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA was negative RMB437.7 million (US$64.5 million), compared to RMB114.3 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Adjusted EBITDA Margin was negative 5.0%, compared to 1.3% in the quarter September 30, 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Segment

The following table sets forth a breakdown of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for the three months ended September 30, 2020 by segment.

Table 6 – Breakdown of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Segment





Three Months Ended September 30, 2020





Core logistics and supply chain











(In RMB'000) Express Freight Supply Chain UCargo Capital

Store+ Global Unallocated[9] Total



Adjusted EBITDA (211,289) (44,643) (26,661) (29,976) 34,482

(68,213) (60,699) (30,727) (437,726)

Adjusted EBITDA

Margin (4.2%) (3.0%) （5.9%） (4.4%) 63.0%

(9.5%) (28.1%) - (5.0%)



Core Logistics and Supply Chain - Adjusted EBITDA was negative RMB278.1 million (US$41.0 million), compared to RMB266.9 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Adjusted EBITDA Margin was negative 3.6%, compared to 3.4% in the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Store+ - Adjusted EBITDA was negative RMB68.2 million (US$10.0 million), compared to negative RMB97.6 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Adjusted EBITDA Margin was negative 9.5%, compared to negative 11.3% in the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Global - Adjusted EBITDA was negative RMB60.7 million (US$8.9 million), compared to negative RMB30.9 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Adjusted EBITDA Margin was negative 28.1%, compared to negative 32.3% in the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Cash and Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-term Investments

As of September 30, 2020, cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB4,756.3 million (US$700.5 million), compared to RMB5,141.9 million as of June 30, 2020.

Net Cash Generated from Operating Activities

Net cash generated from operating activities was RMB115.4 million (US$17.0 million), compared to RMB237.3 million in the same period of 2019. The decrease in net cash generated from operating activities was mainly due to decreasing ASP in Express and Freight businesses.

Capital Expenditures ("CAPEX")

CAPEX was RMB486.6 million (US$71.7 million), or 5.6% of total revenue in the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to CAPEX of RMB523.0 million, or 6.0% of total revenue, in the same period of 2019. The decrease in CAPEX was primarily due to payment timing differences.

SHARES OUTSTANDING

As of the date of this press release, the Company had approximately 385.4 million ordinary shares outstanding[10]. Each American Depositary Share represents one Class A ordinary share.

FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Due to its ongoing strategic refocusing plan, BEST is unable to provide financial guidance at this time. The Company currently plans to resume providing financial guidance in 2021.

WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

The Company will hold a conference call at 9:00 pm U.S. Eastern Time on November 19, 2020 (10:00 am Beijing Time on November 20), to discuss its financial results and operating performance for the third quarter of 2020.

Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States : +1-888-317-6003 Hong Kong : 800-963976 or +852-5808-1995 Mainland China : 4001-206115 International : +1-412-317-6061 Participant Elite Entry Number : 6127097

A replay of the conference call will be accessible through November 26, 2020 by dialing the following numbers:

United States : +1-877-344-7529 International : +1-412-317-0088 Replay Access Code : 10149943

Please visit the Company's investor relations website http://ir.best-inc.com/ on November 19, 2020 to view the earnings release prior to the conference call. A live and archived webcast of the conference call and a corporate presentation will be available at the same site.

ABOUT BEST INC.

BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) is a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China. Through its proprietary technology platform and extensive networks, BEST offers a comprehensive set of logistics and value-add services, including express and freight delivery, supply chain management and last-mile services, truckload service brokerage, international logistics and financial services. BEST's mission is to empower business and enrich life by leveraging technology and business model innovation to create a smarter, more efficient supply chain. For more information, please visit: http://www.best-inc.com/en/.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as BEST's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. BEST may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about BEST's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: BEST's goals and strategies; BEST's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; BEST 's ability to maintain and enhance its ecosystem; BEST 's ability to continue to innovate, meet evolving market trends, adapt to changing customer demands and maintain its culture of innovation; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and other countries in which BEST operates, and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in BEST's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and BEST does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In evaluating its business, BEST considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP net loss/income, non-GAAP net loss/profit margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, EBITDA, adjusted selling expenses, adjusted general and administrative expenses, adjusted research and development expenses, and non-GAAP diluted EPS, as supplemental measures in the evaluation of the Company's operating results and in the Company's financial and operational decision-making. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures that help identify underlying trends in the Company's business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the expenses and gains that the Company includes in loss from operations and net loss. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" in the results announcement.

The non-GAAP financial measures are provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and prospects for the future. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, U.S. GAAP results. In addition, the Company's calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (In Thousands)



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,



2019 2020 2019 2020



RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Revenue











Express 5,209,139 5,076,101 747,629 14,925,574 13,594,633 2,002,273 Freight 1,375,411 1,487,654 219,108 3,669,126 3,536,163 520,821 Supply Chain Management 452,328 452,691 66,674 1,587,176 1,369,991 201,778 Store+ 861,964 717,115 105,620 2,206,044 1,837,314 270,607 Global 95,632 216,017 31,816 201,451 524,305 77,222 UCargo 702,150 688,951 101,472 1,665,167 1,562,054 230,066 Capital 48,672 54,725 8,060 153,462 152,524 22,464 Total Revenue 8,745,296 8,693,254 1,280,379 24,408,000 22,576,984 3,325,231 Cost of Revenue













Express (4,962,151) (5,205,390) (766,671) (14,303,701) (13,570,902) (1,998,778) Freight (1,289,098) (1,473,252) (216,987) (3,466,109) (3,532,534) (520,286) Supply Chain Management (414,197) (432,945) (63,766) (1,474,029) (1,297,689) (191,129) Store+ (771,078) (621,059) (91,472) (1,962,020) (1,594,696) (234,873) Global (96,889) (239,653) (35,297) (215,376) (602,511) (88,740) UCargo (688,305) (675,295) (99,460) (1,620,980) (1,528,280) (225,091) Capital (16,522) (8,066) (1,188) (45,956) (19,668) (2,897) Total Cost of Revenue (8,238,240) (8,655,660) (1,274,841) (23,088,171) (22,146,280) (3,261,794) Gross Profit 507,056 37,594 5,538 1,319,829 430,704 63,437 Selling Expenses (212,714) (244,925) (36,074) (619,203) (694,135) (102,235) General and Administrative

Expenses (275,667) (367,924) (54,189) (863,913) (993,627) (146,345) Research and

Development Expenses (64,522) (53,361) (7,859) (181,058) (164,175) (24,180) Total Operating Expenses (552,903) (666,210) (98,122) (1,664,174) (1,851,937) (272,760) Loss from Operations (45,847) (628,616) (92,584) (344,345) (1,421,233) (209,323) Interest Income 21,242 18,106 2,667 71,291 58,106 8,558 Interest Expense (12,023) (46,583) (6,861) (52,767) (121,134) (17,841) Foreign Exchange











Gain/(Loss) 661 (9,199) (1,355) (3,405) (9,014) (1,328) Other Income 38,225 40,700 5,994 91,860 112,569 16,580 Other Expense (5,216) (7,244) (1,067) (13,136) (25,605) (3,771) Loss before Income Tax

and Share of Net Loss

of Equity Investees (2,958) (632,836) (93,206) (250,502) (1,406,311) (207,125) Income Tax Expense (3,691) (6,633) (977) (11,793) (14,735) (2,170) Loss before Share of Net

loss of Equity Investees (6,649) (639,469) (94,183) (262,295) (1,421,046) (209,295) Share of Net Loss of Equity Investees (47) (40) (6) (183) (114) (17) Net Loss (6,696) (639,509) (94,189) (262,478) (1,421,160) (209,312) Net Loss attributable to non-

controlling interests (3,214) (5,959) (878) (8,644) (20,390) (3,003) Net loss attributable to

Best Inc. (3,482) (633,550) (93,311) (253,834) (1,400,770) (206,309) Net loss attributable to

ordinary shareholders (3,482) (633,550) (93,311) (253,834) (1,400,770) (206,309)

Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands)



As of December 31, 2019

As of September 30, 2020

RMB

RMB

US$ Assets









Current Assets









Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,994,683

1,814,016

267,176 Restricted Cash 1,786,832

2,008,550

295,827 Accounts and Notes Receivables 1,229,083

931,411

137,180 Inventories 140,006

166,402

24,508 Prepayments and Other Current Assets 2,750,126

3,383,635

498,356 Short–term Investments 1,057,598

306,490

45,141 Lease Rental Receivables 483,363

528,317

77,813 Amounts Due from Related Parties 246,758

156,522

23,053 Total Current Assets 9,688,449

9,295,343

1,369,054 Non–current Assets









Property and Equipment, Net 2,939,379

3,836,048

564,989 Intangible Assets, Net 121,587

111,800

16,466 Goodwill 490,986

499,433

73,559 Long–term Investments 230,855

240,580

35,434 Non–current Deposits 127,191

137,525

20,255 Other Non–current Assets 346,645

584,015

86,016 Operating Lease Right-of-use Assets 4,378,804

4,123,906

607,386 Lease Rental Receivables 993,260

784,057

115,479 Restricted Cash 175,700

627,218

92,379 Total non–current Assets 9,804,407

10,944,582

1,611,963 Total Assets 19,492,856

20,239,925

2,981,017 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Current Liabilities









Short–term Bank Loans 2,510,500

3,099,750

456,544 Securitization Debt 104,899

193,260

28,464 Accounts and Notes Payable 3,391,383

3,770,913

555,395 Accrued Expenses and Other Liabilities 2,019,634

2,264,224

333,484 Customer Advances and Deposits and

Deferred Revenue 1,489,510

1,585,970

233,588 Operating Lease Liabilities 1,035,252

1,104,411

162,662 Financing Lease Liabilities 1,363

529

78 Amounts Due to Related Parties 9,769

21,919

3,228 Income Tax Payable 7,358

10,662

1,570 Total Current Liabilities 10,569,668

12,051,638

1,775,013 Non-current Liabilities









Securitization Debt -

23,766

3,500 Convertible senior notes held by

related parties 680,104

1,684,166

248,051 Convertible Senior Notes held by third

parties 680,104

668,630

98,479 Operating Lease Liabilities 3,482,634

3,167,567

466,532 Financing Lease Liabilities 2,072

4,366

643 Deferred Tax Liabilities 25,806

23,857

3,514 Other Non–current Liabilities 137,184

196,585

28,954 Long-term Bank Loans -

79,333

11,684 Total Non–current Liabilities 5,007,904

5,848,270

861,357 Total Liabilities 15,577,572

17,899,908

2,636,370 Shareholders' Equity









Ordinary Shares 25,988

25,988

3,828 Treasury Shares -

(211,352)

(31,129) Additional Paid–In Capital 19,353,400

19,458,478

2,865,924 Statutory reserves 7,865

10,267

1,512 Accumulated Deficit (15,629,537)

(17,088,455) [11]

(2,516,857) Accumulated Other

Comprehensive Income 163,196

165,778

24,416 BEST Inc. Shareholders' Equity 3,920,912

2,360,704

347,694 Non-controlling Interests (5,628)

(20,687)

(3,047) Total Shareholders' Equity 3,915,284

2,340,017

344,647 Total Liability and Shareholders'

Equity 19,492,856

20,239,925

2,981,017

Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In Thousands)



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 2020 2019 2020

RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net Cash Generated from/

(Used in) Operating Activities 237,337 115,351 16,989 366,029 (455,556) (67,096) Net Cash Used in

Investing Activities (556,306) (539,659) (79,483) (1,383,557) (708,826) (104,399) Net Cash Generated from

Financing Activities 897,235 371,217 54,674 1,558,732 1,738,283 256,021 Exchange Rate Effect on Cash,

Cash Equivalents, and

Restricted Cash 41,930 (106,521) (15,689) 41,860 (81,332) (11,979) Net Increase/(Decrease) in

Cash and Cash Equivalents,

and Restricted Cash 620,196 (159,612) (23,509) 583,064 492,569 72,547 Cash and Cash Equivalents,

and Restricted Cash at

Beginning of Period 2,962,276 4,609,396 678,891 2,999,408 3,957,215 582,835 Cash and Cash Equivalents,

and Restricted Cash at End

of Period 3,582,472 4,449,784 655,382 3,582,472 4,449,784 655,382

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES

The table below sets forth a reconciliation of the Company's net loss to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for the periods indicated:

Table 7 – Reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin











Three Months Ended September 30, 2020







Core logistics and supply chain













(In RMB'000) Express Freight Supply Chain UCargo Capital

Store+ Global Unallocated[12] Total





Net Income/(Loss) (314,911) (63,702) (39,729) (32,235) 28,379

(73,582) (66,984) (76,745) (639,509)



Add























Depreciation &

Amortization 98,294 16,357 10,120 1,392 381

3,622 4,320 7,005 141,491



Interest Expense - - - - -

- - 46,583 46,583



Income Tax Expense 1,616 - - - 5,654

(364) (273) - 6,633



Subtract























Interest Income - - - - -

- - (18,106) (18,106)



EBITDA (215,001) (47,345) (29,609) (30,843) 34,414

(70,324) (62,937) (41,263) (462,908)



Add























Share-based

Compensation

Expenses 3,712 2,702 2,948 867 68

2,111 2,238 20,374 35,020



Subtract























Gain from

appreciation of

investments - - - - -

- - (9,838) (9,838)



Adjusted EBITDA (211,289) (44,643) (26,661) (29,976) 34,482

(68,213) (60,699) (30,727) (437,726)



Adjusted EBITDA

Margin (4.2%) (3.0%) (5.9%) (4.4%) 63.0%

(9.5%) (28.1%) - (5.0%)









Three Months Ended September 30, 2019







Core logistics and supply chain













(In RMB'000) Express Freight Supply Chain UCargo Capital

Store+ Global Unallocated[13] Total





Net Income/(Loss) 117,440 26,579 (10,651) (7,033) 28,534

(102,365) (35,275) (23,925) (6,696)



Add























Depreciation &

Amortization 63,765 13,492 13,895 72 530

3,570 2,373 7,904 105,601



Interest Expense - - - - -

- - 12,023 12,023



Income Tax Expense - - 9 - 4,345

(385) (278) - 3,691



Subtract























Interest Income - - - - -

- - (21,242) (21,242)



EBITDA 181,205 40,071 3,253 (6,961) 33,409

(99,180) (33,180) (25,240) 93,377



Add























Share-based

Compensation

Expenses 10,363 2,332 2,474 655 60

1,617 2,263 1,195 20,959



Adjusted EBITDA 191,568 42,403 5,727 (6,306) 33,469

(97,563) (30,917) (24,045) 114,336



Adjusted EBITDA

Margin 3.7% 3.1% 1.3% (0.9%) 68.8%

(11.3%) (32.3%) - 1.3%



The table below sets forth a reconciliation of the Company's net loss to non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss margin for the periods indicated:

Table 8 – Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Loss and Non-GAAP Net Loss Margin







Three Months Ended September 30, 2020







Core logistics and supply chain













(In RMB'000) Express Freight Supply Chain UCargo Capital

Store+ Global Unallocated[14] Total





Net Income/(Loss) (314,911) (63,702) (39,729) (32,235) 28,379

(73,582) (66,984) (76,745) (639,509)



Add























Share-based

Compensation

Expenses 3,712 2,702 2,948 867 68

2,111 2,238 20,374 35,020



Amortization of

Intangible Assets

Resulting from

Business

Acquisition - - - - -

1,458 916 - 2,374



Subtract























Gain from

appreciation of

investments - - - - -

- - (9,838) (9,838)



Non-GAAP Net

Income/(Loss) (311,199) (61,000) (36,781) (31,368) 28,447

(70,013) (63,830) (66,209) (611,953)



Non-GAAP Net

Income/(Loss)

Margin (6.1%) (4.1%) (8.1%) (4.6%) 52.0%

(9.8%) (29.5%) - (7.0%)













Three Months Ended September 30, 2019











Core logistics and supply chain









(In RMB'000) Express Freight Supply Chain UCargo Capital

Store+ Global Unallocated Total



Net Income/(Loss) 117,440 26,579 (10,651) (7,033) 28,534

(102,365) (35,275) (23,925) (6,696)



Add























Share-based Compensation Expenses 10,363 2,332 2,474 655 60

1,617 2,263 1,195 20,959



Amortization of Intangible Assets Resulting from Business Acquisitions - - - - -

1,541 930 - 2,471



Non-GAAP Net Income/(Loss) 127,803 28,911 (8,177) (6,378) 28,594

(99,207) (32,082) (22,730) 16,734



Non-GAAP Net Loss Margin 2.5% 2.1% (1.8%) (0.9%) 58.7%

(11.5%) (33.5%) - 0.2%





























The table below sets forth a reconciliation of the Company's diluted EPS to non-GAAP diluted EPS for the periods indicated:

Table 9 – Reconciliation of Diluted EPS and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2020 (In '000) RMB US$

RMB US$ Net Loss Attributable to Ordinary

Shareholders (633,550) (93,311)

(1,400,770) (206,309) Add









Share-based Compensation

Expenses 35,020 5,158

110,954 16,342 Amortization of Intangible Assets

Resulting from Business

Acquisitions 2,374 350

7,266 1,070 Subtract









Gain from appreciation of

investments (9,838) (1,449)

(9,838) (1,449) Non-GAAP Net Loss Attributable to

Ordinary Shareholders for

Computing

Non-GAAP Diluted EPS (605,994) (89,252)

(1,292,388) (190,346) Weighted Average Diluted Shares

Outstanding During the Quarter









Diluted 385,430,134 385,430,134

388,136,651 388,136,651 Diluted (Non-GAAP) 385,430,134 385,430,134

388,136,651 388,136,651 Diluted EPS (1.64) (0.24)

(3.61) (0.53) Add









Non-GAAP adjustment to net loss

per share 0.07 0.01

0.28 0.04 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS (1.57) (0.23)

(3.33) (0.49)

[1] All numbers presented have been rounded to the nearest integer, tenth, or hundredth, and year-over-year comparisons are based on figures before rounding. [2] Non-GAAP net income/loss represents net income/loss excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, and fair value change of equity investments (if any). [3] See the sections entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" for more information about the non-GAAP measures referred to within this results announcement. [4] Diluted earnings per share, or Diluted EPS, is calculated by dividing net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders as adjusted for the effect of dilutive ordinary equivalent shares, if any, by the weighted average number of ordinary and dilutive ordinary equivalent shares outstanding during the period. [5] Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, or non-GAAP diluted EPS, represents diluted earnings per share excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, and fair value change of equity investments (if any). [6] EBITDA represents net loss excluding depreciation, amortization, interest expense and income tax expense and minus interest income. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA excluding share-based compensation expenses and fair value change of equity investments (if any). [7] All numbers presented have been rounded to the nearest integer, tenth, or hundredth, and year-over-year comparisons are based on figures before rounding. [8] Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments. [9] Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments. [10] The total number of shares outstanding excludes shares reserved for future issuances upon exercise or vesting of awards granted under the Company's share incentive plans. [11] Including accumulated accretion to redemption value and deemed dividend in relation to redeemable convertible preferred shares of RMB9,493,807, and accumulated loss from operations of RMB7,594,648 [12] Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments. [13] Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments. [14] Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments. [15] Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments.

