BEST Inc. Stock Added to MSCI Emerging Markets Index

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) ("BEST" or the "Company"), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China, today announced that the Company's stock will be added to the MSCI China Index, a part of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. BEST's addition to the index will be effective as of market close on November 26, 2019.

"We are delighted to have been included to the MSCI China Index," said Mr. Johnny Chou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BEST. "The inclusion of BEST's ADRs reflects our solid growth and operating fundamentals, growing recognition in international capital markets, and the leading role we play in China's supply chain and logistics industry."

MSCI ("Morgan Stanley Capital International") is a leading provider of research-based indexes and critical decision support services for the global investment community. The MSCI China Index is constructed based on the integrated China equity universe included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, providing a standardized definition of the China equity opportunity set.

ABOUT BEST INC.

BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) is a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China. Through its proprietary technology platform and extensive networks, BEST offers a comprehensive set of logistics and value-add services, including express and freight delivery, supply chain management and last-mile services, truckload service brokerage, international logistics and financial services. BEST's mission is to empower business and enrich life by leveraging technology and business model innovation to create a smarter, more efficient supply chain. For more information, please visit: http://www.best-inc.com/en/.

