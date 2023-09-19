Best Lawyers has named Keela Johnson as one of The Best Lawyers in America (2024 Edition)

TROY, Mich. and DETROIT, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Lawyers, the oldest and most respected peer-review publication in the legal profession, has named Keela Johnson as one of The Best Lawyers in America (2024 Edition).

The current, 30th edition of The Best Lawyers in America (2024) is based on more than 16.1 million detailed evaluations of lawyers by other lawyers. The list of outstanding attorneys is compiled by conducting exhaustive peer-review surveys in which thousands of leading lawyers confidentially evaluate their professional peers. The lawyers being honored as "The Best Lawyers in America" are highlighted as the top legal talent in America.

Ms. Keela Johnson is an equity shareholder in our Family Law group. Ms. Johnson concentrates her practice in all areas of domestic relations and matters that impact the family. She serves as a court appointed guardian ad litem and parenting time coordinator in complex parenting time and custody matters, often in the middle of a contentious divorce. She also handles guardianships and conservatorships for children and adults.

Ms. Johnson is a member of the State Bar of Michigan, Family Law Section where she was elected to serve on the Family Law council and appointed as chair of the Guardian ad Litem sub-committee. Furthermore, she has earned a fellowship from the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers. We would like to congratulate Keela Johnson on being selected for The Best Lawyers in America (2024 Edition).

About Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C.

Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C. is ranked as the 12th largest law firm in Michigan. Founded 40 years ago, located in Troy, Detroit, and Lansing, Michigan, it is a full-service law firm with 65 attorneys. Areas of practice include estate planning, corporate and business law, health care law, business transactions, commercial litigation, governmental law, real estate, creditors' rights, criminal law, employment and labor law, workers' compensation, and family law. Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C. is named in Best Law Firms in America, Tier 1. Inclusion in Best Lawyers in America is based on peer review in the legal profession. Visit www.gmhlaw.com for more information.

SOURCE Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C.