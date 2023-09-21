Best Lawyers has named LeRoy H. Wulfmeier III as one of The Best Lawyers in America (2024 Edition)

TROY, Mich. and DETROIT, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Lawyers, the oldest and most respected peer-review publication in the legal profession, has named LeRoy H. Wulfmeier III as one of The Best Lawyers in America (2024 Edition).

The current, 30th edition of The Best Lawyers in America (2024) is based on more than 16.1 million detailed evaluations of lawyers by other lawyers. The list of outstanding attorneys is compiled by conducting exhaustive peer-review surveys in which thousands of leading lawyers confidentially evaluate their professional peers. The lawyers being honored as "The Best Lawyers in America" are highlighted as the top legal talent in America.

Mr. Leroy H. Wulfmeier is a partner in the Firm's Litigation Group. Mr. Wulfmeier has acted as chief trial counsel in over four hundred medical malpractice cases. He has represented physicians in all specialties, as well as nurses, hospitals, and other healthcare providers in a variety of malpractice and disciplinary proceedings. He has also provided counsel for prominent pharmaceutical manufacturers in product liability cases.

With more than seventy-five successful jury defense verdicts under his supervision, Mr. Wulfmeier has served as a special mediator and arbitrator in serious injury, malpractice and personal injury cases. We would like to congratulate LeRoy H. Wulfmeier III on being selected for The Best Lawyers in America (2024 Edition).

About Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C.

Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C. is ranked as the 12th largest law firm in Michigan. Founded 40 years ago, located in Troy, Detroit, and Lansing, Michigan, it is a full-service law firm with 65 attorneys. Areas of practice include estate planning, corporate and business law, health care law, business transactions, commercial litigation, governmental law, real estate, creditors' rights, criminal law, employment and labor law, workers' compensation, and family law. Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C. is named in Best Law Firms in America, Tier 1. Inclusion in Best Lawyers in America is based on peer review in the legal profession. Visit www.gmhlaw.com for more information.

SOURCE Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C.