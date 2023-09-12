Best Lawyers has named LeRoy H. Wulfmeier III as the "Best Lawyers Professional Malpractice Law - Defendants Lawyer of the Year" for 2024

TROY, Mich. and DETROIT, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Lawyers, the oldest and most respected peer-review publication in the legal profession, has named LeRoy H. Wulfmeier III as the "Best Lawyers Professional Malpractice Law - Defendants Lawyer of the Year" for 2024.

After more than a quarter of a century in publication, Best Lawyers is designating "Lawyers of the Year" in high-profile legal specialties in large legal communities. Only a single lawyer in each specialty in each community is being honored as the "Lawyer of the Year."

Best Lawyers compiles its lists of outstanding attorneys by conducting exhaustive peer-review surveys in which thousands of leading lawyers confidentially evaluate their professional peers. The current, 30th edition of The Best Lawyers in America (2024) is based on more than 3.9 million detailed evaluations of lawyers by other lawyers.

The lawyers being honored as "Lawyers of the Year" have received particularly high ratings in our surveys by earning a high level of respect among their peers for their abilities, professionalism, and integrity.

Philip Greer, CEO of Best Lawyers, says, "We continue to believe – as we have believed for more than 25 years – that recognition by one's peers is the most meaningful form of praise in the legal profession. We would like to congratulate LeRoy H. Wulfmeier III on being selected as the 'Best Lawyers Professional Malpractice Law - Defendants Lawyer of the Year' for 2024."

About Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C.
Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C. is ranked as the 12th largest law firm in Michigan. Founded 40 years ago, located in Troy, Detroit, and Lansing, Michigan, it is a full-service law firm with over 60 attorneys. Areas of practice include family law, estate planning, corporate and business law, health care law, business transactions, commercial litigation, governmental law, real estate, creditors' rights, criminal law, employment and labor law, and workers' compensation. Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C. is named in Best Law Firms in America, Tier 1. Inclusion in Best Lawyers in America is based on peer review in the legal profession. Visit www.gmhlaw.com for more information.

