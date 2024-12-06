DETROIT FREE PRESS NAMES GIARMARCO, MULLINS & HORTON, P.C. A WINNER OF THE MICHIGAN TOP WORKPLACES 2024 AWARD

TROY, Mich., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C. has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2024 honor by The Michigan Top Workplaces. This recognition is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling respected and supported, enabled to grow, and empowered to execute, to name a few.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

ABOUT GIARMARCO, MULLINS & HORTON, P.C.

Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C. ranks as one of Michigan's top law firms. With over 60 attorneys and 36 practice areas, GMH is a full-service law firm offering clients a diverse range of capabilities and specialties.

GMH is known for:

Excellence in handling complex and challenging matters

Experience with over 60 attorneys

Expertise across 36 areas of the law

Proven results

Unmistakable value in our service

GMH has been recognized as:

Best Law Firm by U.S. News & World Report

by Best Place to Work by Fortune and Detroit Free Press

by and Crain's Detroit Business "Cool Place to Work"

"Cool Place to Work" Best Lawyers, Super Lawyers, and DBusiness Top Lawyers

Our firm offers expertise in 36 distinct areas of the law, spanning a broad range of legal expertise to serve clients when and where they need us. Some of our practice areas include:

Estate & Trust

Municipal, Government, Schools & Education

Workers' Compensation

Business/Corporate

Health Care Law

Medical Malpractice Defense

Business Litigation

Family Law

Real Estate

Tax Law

For a full list of our practice areas, please visit www.gmhlaw.com.

