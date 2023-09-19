Best Lawyers has named Victoria S. Lehman as one of The Best Lawyers in America (2024 Edition)

News provided by

Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C.

19 Sep, 2023, 09:13 ET

TROY, Mich. and DETROIT, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Lawyers, the oldest and most respected peer-review publication in the legal profession, has named Victoria S. Lehman as one of The Best Lawyers in America (2024 Edition).   
The current, 30th edition of The Best Lawyers in America (2024) is based on more than 16.1 million detailed evaluations of lawyers by other lawyers. The list of outstanding attorneys is compiled by conducting exhaustive peer-review surveys in which thousands of leading lawyers confidentially evaluate their professional peers. The lawyers being honored as "The Best Lawyers in America" are highlighted as the top legal talent in America.

Victoria Lehman manages all aspects of litigation and serves as trial counsel for the defense of hospitals and healthcare providers in medical malpractice litigation, premises liability and general negligence claims. Her practice focuses primarily on the defense of healthcare providers and health systems in all facets of litigation, from initial investigation through trial. We would like to congratulate Victoria S. Lehman on being selected for The Best Lawyers in America (2024 Edition).

About Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C.
Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C. is ranked as the 12th largest law firm in Michigan.  Founded 40 years ago, located in Troy, Detroit, and Lansing, Michigan, it is a full-service law firm with 65 attorneys. Areas of practice include estate planning, corporate and business law, health care law, business transactions, commercial litigation, governmental law, real estate, creditors' rights, criminal law, employment and labor law, workers' compensation, and family law.  Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C. is named in Best Law Firms in America, Tier 1. Inclusion in Best Lawyers in America is based on peer review in the legal profession. Visit www.gmhlaw.com for more information.

SOURCE Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C.

Also from this source

Best Lawyers has named Bruce W. Haffey as one of The Best Lawyers in America (2024 Edition)

Best Lawyers has named Keela Johnson as one of The Best Lawyers in America (2024 Edition)

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.