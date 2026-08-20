Best Lawyers in America® 2027 Selects Twelve Attorneys from Keller Anderle Scolnick LLP

News provided by

Keller Anderle Scolnick LLP

Aug 20, 2026, 09:00 ET

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller Anderle Scolnick LLP (KAS) is proud to announce that twelve of the firm's attorneys have been recognized in the 2027 editions of The Best Lawyers in America® and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America, among the legal profession's most respected peer-reviewed honors.

Attorneys and their areas of practice selected are: Jennifer Keller for bet-the-company litigation, commercial litigation, intellectual property litigation, legal malpractice-plaintiffs, securities litigation, trusts and estates litigation, professional malpractice-plaintiffs, and white collar criminal defense; Kay Anderle for commercial litigation, white collar criminal defense, legal malpractice-defendants, legal malpractice-plaintiffs, and intellectual property litigation; Chase Scolnick for commercial litigation, white collar criminal defense, legal malpractice-plaintiffs, intellectual property litigation, professional malpractice-plaintiffs, and qui tam law; Ben Barron for white collar criminal defense; Anand Sambhwani for legal malpractice-defendants and legal malpractice-plaintiffs; Jeremy Stamelman for commercial litigation and legal malpractice–plaintiffs; Shaun A. Hoting for commercial litigation; Jay Barron for commercial litigation; Gregory M. Sergi for commercial litigation and legal malpractice-plaintiffs; and Nahal Kazemi for legal malpractice-plaintiffs.

Justin Calderon was recognized for "2027 Ones to Watch" in commercial litigation, intellectual property litigation, and trusts and estates litigation; and Charlotte Rose was recognized for "2027 Ones to Watch" in commercial litigation and intellectual property litigation.

KAS is among the premier trial firms in the United States, handling high-stakes jury trials of all types, including commercial, intellectual property, securities, white collar, real estate, antitrust, entertainment/sports, legal malpractice, insurance recovery/bad faith, trusts and estates litigation, and partnership/shareholder disputes. KAS attorneys have won over $1 billion in verdicts and judgments for plaintiffs, and successfully defeated high stakes claims in the hundreds of millions.

Contact: Kay Anderle
                Managing Partner

Address: 18300 Von Karman Ave., Suite 930
                 Irvine, California 92612-1057
                 Ph. 949.476.8700
                 Fax 949.476.0900
                 [email protected]
                 www.kelleranderle.com

SOURCE Keller Anderle Scolnick LLP

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Jennifer Keller Named to Daily Journal's "Top Women Lawyers" List for the 17th Time

Jennifer Keller Named to Daily Journal's "Top Women Lawyers" List for the 17th Time

Keller Anderle Scolnick LLP is pleased to announce that founding partner Jennifer Keller has been named to the Los Angeles Daily Journal and San...
Chase Scolnick and Kay Anderle Recognized by Chambers USA 2026 as Keller Anderle Scolnick LLP Earns Band 1 Ranking in California Commercial Litigation

Chase Scolnick and Kay Anderle Recognized by Chambers USA 2026 as Keller Anderle Scolnick LLP Earns Band 1 Ranking in California Commercial Litigation

Keller Anderle Scolnick LLP ("KAS"), one of the nation's premier trial boutiques, is pleased to announce that Chambers USA has again recognized the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics