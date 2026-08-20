Best Lawyers in America® 2027 Selects Twelve Attorneys from Keller Anderle Scolnick LLP

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller Anderle Scolnick LLP (KAS) is proud to announce that twelve of the firm's attorneys have been recognized in the 2027 editions of The Best Lawyers in America® and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America, among the legal profession's most respected peer-reviewed honors.

Attorneys and their areas of practice selected are: Jennifer Keller for bet-the-company litigation, commercial litigation, intellectual property litigation, legal malpractice-plaintiffs, securities litigation, trusts and estates litigation, professional malpractice-plaintiffs, and white collar criminal defense; Kay Anderle for commercial litigation, white collar criminal defense, legal malpractice-defendants, legal malpractice-plaintiffs, and intellectual property litigation; Chase Scolnick for commercial litigation, white collar criminal defense, legal malpractice-plaintiffs, intellectual property litigation, professional malpractice-plaintiffs, and qui tam law; Ben Barron for white collar criminal defense; Anand Sambhwani for legal malpractice-defendants and legal malpractice-plaintiffs; Jeremy Stamelman for commercial litigation and legal malpractice–plaintiffs; Shaun A. Hoting for commercial litigation; Jay Barron for commercial litigation; Gregory M. Sergi for commercial litigation and legal malpractice-plaintiffs; and Nahal Kazemi for legal malpractice-plaintiffs.

Justin Calderon was recognized for "2027 Ones to Watch" in commercial litigation, intellectual property litigation, and trusts and estates litigation; and Charlotte Rose was recognized for "2027 Ones to Watch" in commercial litigation and intellectual property litigation.

KAS is among the premier trial firms in the United States, handling high-stakes jury trials of all types, including commercial, intellectual property, securities, white collar, real estate, antitrust, entertainment/sports, legal malpractice, insurance recovery/bad faith, trusts and estates litigation, and partnership/shareholder disputes. KAS attorneys have won over $1 billion in verdicts and judgments for plaintiffs, and successfully defeated high stakes claims in the hundreds of millions.

Contact: Kay Anderle

Managing Partner

Address: 18300 Von Karman Ave., Suite 930

Irvine, California 92612-1057

Ph. 949.476.8700

Fax 949.476.0900

[email protected]

www.kelleranderle.com

SOURCE Keller Anderle Scolnick LLP