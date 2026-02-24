Best Life Brands Caps 2025 With Nearly 200 Franchise Agreements and Accelerated Growth Across Portfolio

Leading senior care franchise system approaches 1,000 locations

TROY, Mich., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Life Brands, LLC ("Best Life Brands") , a franchised organization with a portfolio of five brands dedicated to senior care, closed out 2025 with significant systemwide growth, industry recognition and continued momentum toward its goal of reaching 1,000 locations in 2026.

Throughout 2025, Best Life Brands awarded nearly 200 new franchise agreements across its portfolio of senior-focused brands: Blue Moon Estate Sales , CarePatrol , ComForCare , Next Day Access and Boost Home Healthcare , with continued expansion driven by demographic tailwinds, a desire for seniors to age in place and a growing need for trusted care and accessibility solutions. Among the portfolio's notable milestones, Next Day Access surpassed 100 locations, reflecting the brand's rapid growth following its acquisition by Best Life Brands in March 2024. Boost Home Healthcare continued its expansion trajectory, bringing its total number of sold locations to 86, while ComForCare awarded 33 locations systemwide, further solidifying its position as a leader in in-home care.

Additionally, all five brands were recognized by Franchise Dictionary Magazine as Top 100 Game Changers and by Franchise Journal as Top Brands. CarePatrol, ComForCare and Next Day Access earned recognition on the franchising industry's prestigious Entrepreneur Franchise 500 and Franchise Times Top 400 lists.

"In 2025, our brands continued an impressive growth trajectory, expanding into new markets, introducing meaningful programs and supporting franchisees who are deeply committed to serving seniors and their families," said J.J. Sorrenti, CEO of Best Life Brands. "As we look ahead to 2026, the strength of our network and the passion of our franchisees position us well to reach the 1,000 location milestone and continue making a real impact in the communities we serve."

Best Life Brands' growth in 2025 was supported by new programs, operational enhancements, award recognition and leadership transitions across the portfolio, including:

Blue Moon Estate Sales launched its Moonetize ™ Valuable App, providing franchisees with enhanced tools to drive efficiency, transparency and client engagement.

Valuable App, providing franchisees with enhanced tools to drive efficiency, transparency and client engagement. CarePatrol expanded its AlignedCare ® program, certifying more than 90 AlignedCare Certified Value-Based Care Specialists in 2025 and strengthening partnerships within the senior healthcare ecosystem. The brand was also named one of FranServe's FRAN-TASTIC BRANDS for 2025 and earned recognition as a 2025 Top Franchise for Veterans, Top Recession-Resistant Franchise and Top Franchise for Women by Franchise Business Review.

program, certifying more than 90 AlignedCare Certified Value-Based Care Specialists in 2025 and strengthening partnerships within the senior healthcare ecosystem. The brand was also named one of FranServe's FRAN-TASTIC BRANDS for 2025 and earned recognition as a 2025 Top Franchise for Veterans, Top Recession-Resistant Franchise and Top Franchise for Women by Franchise Business Review. ComForCare introduced its Parkinson's Pathways program and Guide Program, expanding its Care Enhancement Programs to better support clients living with complex conditions.

Next Day Access reached the 100-location milestone while continuing to address the growing demand for accessibility and mobility solutions.The brand's rapid growth was further recognized with placement on Entrepreneur's 2025 New and Emerging Franchises list.

Boost Home Healthcare continued to build its presence in key markets, supporting seniors with skilled, in-home medical care.

With continued expansion planned across key markets in 2026 and strong franchise development pipelines in place, Best Life Brands remains on track to surpass 1,000 locations systemwide next year.

"Our mission has always been about helping people live their best lives, and that mission continues to guide our growth," Sorrenti said. "The progress we made in 2025 gives us tremendous confidence as we head into 2026."

To learn more about Best Life Brands, visit bestlifebrands.com .

About Best Life Brands, LLC

Based in Troy, Mich., Best Life Brands, LLC is a holding company that includes ComForCare and At Your Side , premier franchised providers of home care; CarePatrol , the nation's largest franchised senior care solutions organization; Blue Moon Estate Sales , the leading estate sale franchise in the U.S., Boost Home Healthcare , dedicated to providing superior in-home nursing, therapy, and home care services, and Next Day Access , a provider of residential and commercial home access solutions in the U.S. and Canada, which together include more than 900 franchise locations across the U.S. and Canada. With a private equity investment from The Riverside Company, Best Life Brands is a platform of award-winning complementary businesses that serve people along the continuum of care.

