Best Life Brands Experiences Record-Breaking Franchise Growth in Q3 2024, Poised to Achieve All-Time High by January 2025

TROY, Mich., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Life Brands, LLC ("Best Life Brands"), a franchised organization with a portfolio of five brands dedicated to senior care, is celebrating unprecedented growth and expansion in the third quarter of 2024. With standout achievements in monthly, quarterly and yearly franchise awards, the company is on track to set a new all-time high by January 2025.

In August alone, Best Life Brands awarded 33 new franchise locations, marking the highest number of agreements in a single month in the company's history, with 18 of those from Boost Home Healthcare . This achievement contributed to a record total of 66 franchises awarded during the June-August period, highlighting the brand's rapid momentum. Additionally, Best Life Brands reached a total of 84 new franchise locations from June through September, setting a new record for the highest count in any four-month period.

This swift development positions Best Life Brands within reach of its all-time annual record for awarded franchise agreements in a calendar year, set at 126 agreements. These achievements are particularly notable when compared to 2020, when the company set a record with 71 franchise awards for the entire year. Currently, Best Life Brands boasts 743 total franchise locations across all five of its brands, with 611 of those locations open and operating.

Further reinforcing its strong upward momentum as a franchising powerhouse, two of Best Life Brands' distinguished companies climbed in the Franchise Times Top 400 rankings for 2024. ComForCare , a premier franchised provider of in-home caregiving services, rose to #214 and CarePatrol , the nation's largest senior care solutions organization, advanced to #444. Both brands have improved their rankings for three consecutive years, reflecting their commitment to helping seniors live their best lives, and aligning with the overall growth strategy of Best Life Brands.

"Our remarkable growth in 2024 is not just about numbers; it reflects our unwavering commitment to enhancing the lives of seniors and empowering our franchisees to thrive. We are inspired by the success of our brands and the positive impact we're making in the senior care industry," said J.J. Sorrenti, CEO of Best Life Brands. "As we continue to expand our footprint into 2025, we remain dedicated to our mission of improving seniors' lives and supporting the exceptional franchisees who make this possible."

About Best Life Brands, LLC

Based in Troy, Mich., Best Life Brands, LLC is a holding company that includes ComForCare and At Your Side , premier franchised providers of home care; CarePatrol , the nation's largest franchised senior care solutions organization; Blue Moon Estate Sales , the leading estate sale franchise in the U.S., Boost Home Healthcare , dedicated to providing superior in-home nursing, therapy, and home care services, and Next Day Access , a provider of residential and commercial home access solutions in the U.S. and Canada, which together include more than 700 franchise locations across the U.S. and Canada. With a private equity investment from The Riverside Company, Best Life Brands is a platform of award-winning complementary businesses that serve people along the continuum of care.

