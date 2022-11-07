Best Life Brands Senior Vice President of Marketing Jennifer LoBianco Recognized in Entrepreneur's Top 50 Franchise CMO Gamechangers List

TROY, Mich., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Life Brands Senior Vice President of Marketing Jennifer LoBianco has been designated on Entrepreneur magazine's Top 50 Franchise CMO Gamechangers list. The recognition comes at a time when the company is seeing record growth and interest from franchise prospects.

"It's an honor to be named an influential marketer in franchising among so many inspiring CMOs," said Jennifer LoBianco, senior vice president of marketing for Best Life Brands. "Overseeing marketing at Best Life Brands puts me in the unique position of helping multiple brands reach customers in need of services during a critical time in their senior care continuum. Through marketing programs and resources, our goal is to build the most effective tools to educate potential clients, their families, referral partners and support our franchisees."

Best Life Brands, LLC is a holding company that includes ComForCare and At Your Side , premier franchised providers of home care; CarePatrol , the nation's largest franchised senior care solutions organization; Blue Moon Estate Sales , the leading estate sale franchise in the U.S., and Boost Home Healthcare , dedicated to providing superior in-home nursing, therapy, and home care services, which together include more than 500 franchise locations across the U.S. and Canada.

"Jennifer is an incredible asset to Best Life Brands with her deep marketing expertise and ability to juggle the direction and strategy of four brands," says J.J. Sorrenti, CEO of Best Life Brands. "She has brought innovative programs to the table that have been powerful marketing tools for franchisees and have positioned Best Life Brands as a leader in the senior care space."

The 50 Franchise CMO Gamechangers list is a celebration of top marketing executives who meet (and exceed) unique challenges every day. Recipients were nominated by their peers in the industry.

To see the full list, visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/marketing/50-franchise-cmos-who-are-changing-the-game/437053

To learn more about Best Life Brands, visit https://www.bestlifebrands.com/ .

About Best Life Brands, LLC

Based in Troy, Mich., Best Life Brands, LLC is a holding company that includes ComForCare and At Your Side , premier franchised providers of home care; CarePatrol , the nation's largest franchised senior care solutions organization; Blue Moon Estate Sales , the leading estate sale franchise in the U.S., and Boost Home Healthcare , dedicated to providing superior in-home nursing, therapy, and home care services, which together include more than 500 franchise locations across the U.S. and Canada. With a private equity investment from The Riverside Company, Best Life Brands is a platform of award-winning complementary businesses that serve people along the continuum of care.

SOURCE Best Life Brands