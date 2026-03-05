NEW YORK, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert Consumers has recognized Blue Apron as the Best Meal Delivery Service for Singles (2026), pointing to its flexible ordering model, chef-designed recipes, and true single-serve prepared meals that align with the practical needs of solo households.

Blue Apron - known for delivering pre-portioned ingredients and fully prepared meals directly to customers' homes, helping singles cook balanced, varied dishes without excess food waste, rigid subscription structures, or complicated meal planning.

The Growing Challenge of Cooking for One

Cooking for one presents a different set of logistical and financial pressures compared to cooking for a family. Many grocery items are packaged for multiple servings, and most traditional recipes are written with at least two to four diners in mind. Fresh herbs, sauces, and specialty ingredients often expire before they can be fully used. Scaling down recipes can alter seasoning ratios and textures, leading to inconsistent results.

For many solo households, the time and effort required to plan, shop, and cook can feel disproportionate to the outcome. Cleanup remains the same whether preparing one plate or four. These dynamics frequently push individuals toward takeout or repetitive, low-effort meals.

Blue Apron's structure addresses these realities directly. With pre-portioned ingredients for meal kits and single-serve prepared meals through Dish by Blue Apron, the service reduces spoilage and minimizes the need to purchase oversized ingredient quantities. Weekly rotating menus offer variety without requiring extensive pantry stocking or advance planning.

Dish by Blue Apron: Fully Cooked, Single-Serve Meals

Dish by Blue Apron represents the company's fully prepared meal line, designed for efficiency without sacrificing composition. Meals arrive chilled rather than frozen and can be heated in a microwave or conventional oven, typically ready in five to ten minutes.

Each Dish meal is a single serving, an important feature for individuals who do not want to divide portions or manage leftovers. The rotation includes approximately 40 prepared options at any given time, spanning seafood, globally inspired recipes, grain bowls, and familiar comfort dishes.

These meals are developed under the same culinary program that supports Blue Apron's meal kits. Proteins may be prepared using techniques such as sous vide to maintain tenderness and moisture after reheating. Nutrition standards include at least 20 grams of protein per serving, fiber, and no artificial flavors or colors.

By combining convenience with culinary structure, Dish by Blue Apron offers a practical solution for busy professionals, students, and anyone managing a solo household schedule.

Meal Kits and Assemble & Bake Options

Blue Apron's traditional meal kits remain central to its offering and continue to reflect the company's chef-driven approach. Customers receive raw, pre-portioned ingredients and step-by-step recipes that typically take between 20 and 45 minutes to prepare. The format supports engagement in the cooking process while eliminating guesswork and excess grocery purchasing.

The Assemble & Bake line provides a middle option. These oven-ready meals require minimal hands-on preparation and are designed to streamline cleanup. They are suited to evenings when time is limited but a fully microwaved meal is not preferred.

Meal kits and Assemble & Bake selections are priced per serving and can be ordered in quantities for two or four people. For solo households, this can translate into structured leftovers for the next day or the flexibility to share a meal without buying bulk ingredients.

Beyond core meals, Blue Apron's marketplace includes soups, salads, pizzas, calzones, smoothies, granola, cookies, and quality meat and seafood add-ons. This expanded menu allows customers to supplement weekly meals with additional protein or ready-to-eat options, supporting varied routines.

Flexible Ordering Designed for Solo Lifestyles

A key factor in the 2026 recognition is Blue Apron's flexible purchasing structure. Customers are no longer required to maintain an ongoing subscription in order to place orders. Meals can be purchased as needed , allowing individuals to stock up during demanding weeks and skip deliveries during travel or lighter schedules.

Autoship remains available for those who prefer regularly scheduled deliveries. Selections can be customized in advance or automatically assigned based on preferences.

Blue Apron+ offers a monthly membership at $9.99, which includes free shipping on every order, access to Tastemade+ content, and member-specific perks. A 30-day trial period enables customers to evaluate the benefits before committing. For frequent users, shipping savings alone can offset the membership cost.

This range of ordering models reflects an understanding that solo households often operate on shifting schedules. Flexibility reduces the sense of obligation and supports intentional ordering rather than fixed commitments.

A Structured Approach to Solo Cooking

Expert Consumers' recognition highlights how Blue Apron aligns with the needs of individuals cooking for themselves. Instead of offering a single format, the service integrates single-serve prepared meals, chef-designed meal kits, and oven-ready options within a flexible ordering system that adapts to changing schedules.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron is a mealtime brand that's been bringing chef-designed meals to kitchens across the country since 2012. Now reimagined for today's home cook, Blue Apron offers unmatched flexibility and convenience, with industry-leading quality. With no subscription required, customers can shop from a weekly rotating menu of 100+ meals, including pre-made options, one-pan dishes, and easy meal kits designed for busy lifestyles. From flavorful meals ready in as little as five minutes to customizable recipes and always-on favorites, Blue Apron delivers quality, variety, and convenience - on your terms.

Blue Apron is a Wonder company, joining a portfolio of category-defining brands committed to reinventing mealtime. Blue Apron has been recognized for its culinary innovation and premium ingredients, and has helped deliver more than 600 million meals nationwide. For more information, visit blueapron.com .

