Best of Summer Festivals and Events Lie Ahead in Rocky Mountain Region's Cultural Capital

DENVER, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mile High City has an impressive lineup of festivals and events for summer's home stretch. From music and art to food and wine festivals, there is something for everyone to enjoy this season. Below is a list of some of Denver's top events in late summer. For a complete list head to the VISIT DENVER website.

August

Denver's summer finale - through Labor Day weekend and into September - will feature signature events, blockbuster exhibitions and outdoor concerts, including several top artists at the renowned Red Rocks Amphitheatre. (Courtesy of Denver Arts & Venues, photo by Stevie Crecelius)

Cirque du Soleil – Kooza

July 5 – August 13, 2023

Ball Arena Grounds

KOOZA is a show that blends, almost to perfection, its subcontinental sounds, its stunning lighting and costumes with theatrical ingenuity and acrobatic wonder - THE INDEPENDENT, LONDON. A return to our origins, KOOZA combines acrobatic performance and the art of clowning, while exploring fear, identity, recognition and power. The Innocent's journey brings him into contact with comic characters from an electrifying world full of surprises, thrills, audacity and total involvement.

¡Viva! Streets Denver

August 6, 2023

Various places in and around downtown Denver

¡Viva! Streets Denver offers everyone the chance to walk, bike, roll or scoot down streets in the heart of our city. Enjoy the diversity of our community in a unique way, free from motorized vehicles on Broadway, from Alameda to downtown Denver and Welton, from 20th Street to Five Points! Four Sundays throughout the Summer.

'1964' The Tribute

August 24, 2023

Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater

See the world's No. 1 Beatles show live at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Phish

August 31-September 4, 2023

Dick's Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City

Phish returns to Dick's Sporting Goods Park for their annual slate of Labor Day weekend shows!

Civic Center Eats

Through September 28, 2023

Civic Center Park

Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Civic Center Park

Every Wednesday and Thursday from May through September, Civic Center Eats transforms Civic Center Park into a lunchtime extravaganza with Denver's best food and fashion trucks and live music. It is your chance to savor a variety of cuisines while supporting our city's small local business scene and the Civic Center Conservancy's mission to restore and enhance Civic Center Park, Denver's only National Historic Landmark.

September

Denver Food and Wine Festival

September 6-9, 2023

Downtown Denver

The Denver Food + Wine Festival is a multi-day extravaganza of food, wine, and spirits events presented by the Colorado Restaurant Foundation and Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits. This annual event benefits the Colorado Restaurant Foundation, which supports worker education, training, and Colorado ProStart®, the state's high school culinary and entrepreneurship program; mental health and wellness resources; and the Angel Relief Fund, which provides grants for hospitality employees experiencing hardship.

Denver Beer Week

September 15-23, 2023

Across the City

Head to The Mile High City for tap takeovers, rare beer tappings, meet the brewer events, beer, and food pairings, plus much, much more. Want to experience the best of the city's craft brewery scene? Explore the Denver Beer Trail where you'll find a diverse range of brews broken down by neighborhood.

Great American Beer Festival

September 21-23, 2023

Colorado Convention Center

The Great American Beer Festival® was founded in 1982 and has been growing and evolving along with the American craft brewing industry ever since. GABF® was voted the No.1 beer festival in the country by 10Best and is listed as one of the top 1,000 places in the U.S. to visit before you die.

Denver Walls

September 22-October 3, 2023

Denver will be the 25th city to host a WORLD WIDE WALLS event, joining international cities like Honolulu, Seoul and Tokyo. Created by Jasper Wong in 2010, WORLDWIDE WALLS seeks to beautify cities and build bridges between local artists and their communities. The new DENVER WALLS festival, spearheaded by Denver-based artist Ally Grimm (aka A.L. Grime), will feature local and international artists painting walls in and around RiNo Art District. Mural installations will begin Sept.22, with the majority of public events taking place over the weekend of Sept. 29-31. Due in part to the abundance of street art in Denver's RiNo Art District, AFAR Magazine recently named Denver the "street art capital of the country."

Denver International Festival

September 23, 2023

Civic Center Park

The annual festival takes place in Civic Center and is entirely free to the public attracting 20,000+ people. This unique celebration unites our great city around common factors we all love: live music, food, beer, wine and art from around the world. The Denver International Festival is the largest celebration of cultural diversity in Colorado with 25+ live performances, 25+ food trucks, a beer & wine tasting, a kids village and more. Take a trip around our beautiful world in a day. #GoInternational

