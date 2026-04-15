NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EZContacts has been recognized by Consumer365 in its 2026 review of the best online eyeglasses retailers, highlighting the platform's wide selection of designer frames and prescription eyewear. The recognition reflects the growing shift toward online eyewear shopping.

Best Online Eyeglasses

EZContacts - an online eyewear retailer that offers contact lenses, prescription eyeglasses, and designer sunglasses from a wide range of brands, allowing customers to order vision products directly through its website.

Online eyewear retailers have expanded in recent years as shoppers seek convenient ways to browse frame styles, compare brands, and order prescription glasses without visiting a physical optical store. Consumer365's recognition highlights EZContacts' extensive catalog and its role in providing access to a broad range of eyewear brands through an online storefront.

Wide Selection of Designer Frames

EZContacts offers a large catalog of eyewear products that includes prescription eyeglasses, sunglasses, and contact lenses. The retailer carries frames from a wide range of brands and styles designed to accommodate different preferences and prescription needs.

Examples of brands available through the platform include:

Ray-Ban

Oakley

Nike

Kate Spade

Polo

Ray-Ban Junior

In addition to frame options, customers can choose from various prescription lens configurations during the ordering process. The platform allows users to upload a valid prescription and select lens options that match their vision requirements.

EZContacts offers only authentic eyewear, sourced directly from manufacturers or authorized distributors, with original packaging and brand accessories included.

Tools for Online Eyewear Shopping

As online eyewear retail continues to evolve, many platforms have introduced digital tools designed to help customers make purchasing decisions remotely. EZContacts provides several features intended to replicate elements of the in-store eyewear shopping experience.

One example is the platform's virtual try-on feature, which allows shoppers to preview how different frames may look on them. This tool helps customers compare styles and evaluate frame fit before completing an order.

The company also offers a free online vision test designed for eligible users who need to renew an existing prescription. The test can be completed remotely and may allow qualified users to renew their prescriptions through the platform's verification process.

These types of digital features are becoming more common across the online eyewear industry as retailers look for ways to simplify the process of selecting frames and maintaining vision prescriptions.

Online Retail and Vision Care Access

EZContacts operates as an online retailer that enables customers with valid prescriptions to order eyewear directly through its website. After an order is placed, prescriptions are reviewed during processing, and lenses are prepared before shipment.

The company has operated in the online eyewear retail sector for more than two decades, offering contact lenses, eyeglasses, and designer sunglasses through its digital storefront. Over time, the platform has expanded its catalog and ordering tools to support a wider range of vision care products and frame styles.

Industry observers note that the continued growth of online eyewear retail reflects broader changes in consumer purchasing habits. As more shoppers explore digital platforms for vision care products, retailers with large product selections and user-friendly ordering tools are likely to remain an important part of the evolving eyewear marketplace.

The recognition from Consumer365 highlights EZContacts' extensive selection of designer frames and its role in helping consumers access eyewear products through an online shopping experience.

For the full review, please visit the Consumer365 website.

About EZContacts.com

EZContacts.com is an online retailer of prescription eyewear, designer sunglasses, and contact lenses, keeping the very best and most reputable products. Since 2005, EZContacts.com's goal has been to continually add new features and services to ensure customer satisfaction. Affordable luxury and exceptional customer service are the hallmarks of EZContacts.com.

About Consumer365.org: Consumer365 provides consumer news and industry insights. As an affiliate, Consumer365 may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

SOURCE Consumer365.org