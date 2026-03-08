NEW YORK, March 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert Consumers has recognized Quay as a top stylish prescription eyewear brand in its 2026 feature on the best optical glasses and RX frames. The recognition reflects growing demand for prescription eyewear that combines modern design with reliable lens technology.

Best Optical Glasses & Rx Frames

Quay - known for fashion-forward optical glasses and RX frames that pair bold silhouettes with customizable prescription lenses.

Stylish prescription frames have moved firmly into the mainstream. Glasses are no longer viewed as purely corrective tools. They are considered part of a complete wardrobe, shaping how wearers present themselves at work, socially, and online. As interest in expressive eyewear increases, consumers are placing greater emphasis on fit, materials, and lens performance.

Quay's prescription offering responds directly to that shift.

The Rise of Style-Driven Prescription Eyewear

In recent years, demand for the best optical glasses and RX frames has expanded beyond comfort and clarity. Shoppers are evaluating shape, proportion, and versatility alongside prescription strength. Larger frames, narrow retro silhouettes, and geometric cat-eye styles are now common in everyday settings, not just fashion editorials.

This trend reflects a broader change in how eyewear is perceived. Prescription frames are worn throughout the day and across different environments. As a result, consumers expect frames to complement tailored workwear, casual staples, and event dressing alike. Materials such as acetate and lightweight metal have become standard, offering structure without sacrificing comfort.

Quay's optical collection aligns with these expectations. The brand offers modern rectangles, oversized squares, aviator-inspired metal frames, and angular cat-eye shapes. Each style can be customized with prescription lenses, allowing wearers to prioritize both appearance and vision correction.

Lens Options and Technology

Prescription eyewear must meet technical standards as well as aesthetic ones. Quay provides single vision lenses designed to correct one field of vision, either near or distance. For many wearers, this remains the most common solution.

Lens material choices include polycarbonate and high index options. Polycarbonate lenses are lightweight and impact resistant, making them suitable for mild to moderate prescriptions. High index lenses are thinner and lighter, an important consideration for medium to strong prescriptions where edge thickness can affect the final look of the frame.

Quay also offers lens enhancements such as anti reflective coatings and blue light filtering technology. These options support screen-heavy lifestyles and reduce glare during daily use. For prescription sunglasses, polarized lens options are available.

Some frames include recommended prescription ranges. This guidance reflects the relationship between frame size and lens thickness. Larger frames paired with strong prescriptions can produce thicker edges. By indicating compatible ranges, Quay helps maintain balanced proportions once lenses are fitted.

Prescription glasses can be ordered online through Quay.com or purchased in select Quay stores and authorized dealers. The online process includes prescription upload and lens selection. Custom prescription glasses are typically produced and delivered within approximately three weeks.

Fit, Shape, and Frame Variety

Fit remains central to any discussion about the best optical glasses and Rx frames. Quay's collection includes small, medium, and oversized fits, allowing wearers to choose based on face shape and personal preference.

Narrow oval frames such as Thought So Rx provide smaller coverage and a lighter visual footprint. Classic rectangles are also available, offering structured lines and balanced proportions suitable for everyday wear. Navigator-inspired shapes such as Spin Off Rx introduce stronger top bars and thicker acetate for a more defined look.

Oversized designs also play a key role. Styles such as All Caps Rx reinterpret the aviator silhouette with squared lenses and slim metal construction. Tres Chic Rx features a bold geometric cat-eye shape that adds angular definition while maintaining wearability.

Online exclusives such as High Key Twist Rx and Level Up Remixed Rx expand the range further. These frames reflect subtle updates to familiar shapes, offering refined contours and contemporary detailing. The result is a collection that supports varied style preferences without abandoning practicality.

Across the lineup, materials such as durable acetate and lightweight metal frames help balance structure and comfort. Adjustable nose pads on select styles provide added flexibility in fit.

Why Expert Consumers Highlighted Quay

The recognition from Expert Consumers centers on Quay's ability to merge design and function in a way that reflects current eyewear trends. The brand approaches prescription frames as integral style pieces rather than secondary adaptations of sunglasses.

In 2026, the best optical glasses and RX frames are defined by adaptability. Frames must transition from digital workspaces to in-person meetings and social settings. They must support prescription accuracy while remaining visually cohesive with a modern wardrobe.

Quay's optical glasses address these needs through varied silhouettes, accessible lens customization, and clear guidance on prescription compatibility. The ordering process, both online and in store, reflects contemporary retail expectations.

As prescription eyewear continues to gain prominence in personal style, brands that integrate fashion sensibility with lens technology are positioned to lead the category. Quay's recognition highlights this shift.

Readers can read the full review at Expert Consumers .

About Quay

Quay is a global eyewear brand offering a wide selection of sunglasses and prescription glasses. The company's collections emphasize contemporary design, functional lens features, and pricing that remains accessible to a broad range of consumers. Quay products are available through its direct-to-consumer website, Quay stores and select retail partners worldwide.

About ExpertConsumers.org: Expert Consumers delivers news and insights on consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Expert Consumers may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

SOURCE ExpertConsumers.org