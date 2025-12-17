NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert Consumers has released its latest evaluation of Orlando vacation accommodations, highlighting Westgate Resorts as a top option for family-friendly stays near the city's major theme parks. The review focused on location, amenities, and accommodations that support multi-generational and family travel.

Best Hotels and Resorts for Vacation in Orlando

Westgate Resorts - a family-focused hospitality company operating multiple Orlando-area properties that combine convenient access to major theme parks with on-site amenities and a variety of accommodations for guests of all ages.

Orlando has long been a premier destination for families seeking a combination of entertainment, relaxation, and convenience. In its 2025 review of Orlando resorts, Expert Consumers highlighted Westgate Resorts for its comprehensive approach to guest experience, which includes on-property water parks, spacious accommodations, and proximity to major attractions like Walt Disney World, Universal Studios Florida, and SeaWorld Orlando.

Strategic Locations Near Orlando Attractions

Orlando attracts millions of visitors annually, with families seeking accommodations that balance convenience and comfort. Westgate Resorts operates multiple properties throughout Orlando and Kissimmee, each strategically placed near the city's theme parks. Expert Consumers noted that accessibility to major attractions, combined with on-site recreational options, makes Westgate a notable choice for family vacations.

Westgate Lakes Resort & Spa: Lakefront Leisure Near Universal Studios

Westgate Lakes Resort & Spa offers a lakefront setting with direct access to Universal Studios. The property features seven pools, hot tubs, and the pirate-themed Treasure Cove Water Park, providing on-site recreation for families. Accommodations range from cozy studios to spacious four-bedroom villas, accommodating small to large groups. Its combination of leisure amenities and proximity to theme parks offers families both convenience and flexibility during their visit.

Westgate Palace: Renovated Suites on International Drive

Located near Universal Studios on International Drive, Westgate Palace recently underwent a full renovation. Expert Consumers highlighted updates to the lobby and guest suites as enhancing the overall stay. The hotel's location allows visitors to explore nearby dining, shopping, and entertainment options with ease, making it ideal for families seeking a balance between park visits and local attractions.

Westgate Blue Tree Resort: Home-Style Stays Near Disney

Situated on 23 acres in Lake Buena Vista, Westgate Blue Tree Resort provides accommodations with fully equipped kitchens and multiple bedrooms, creating a home-like environment for extended family vacations. Its proximity to Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, and SeaWorld Orlando allows guests to plan day trips efficiently while maintaining a comfortable retreat on-site.

Westgate Leisure Resort: Tranquil Lake Setting Near Major Parks

Westgate Leisure Resort is located within 15 minutes of Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, and SeaWorld. The property offers a serene lake environment while providing easy access to International Drive, shopping centers, and nearby golf courses. Expert Consumers noted that the combination of quiet surroundings and convenient park access appeals to families seeking a balanced vacation experience.

Insights on Family Travel Trends

Expert Consumers' evaluation reflects broader trends in family travel, including the growing demand for multi-generational accommodations, proximity to attractions, and resort amenities that support both recreation and relaxation. Properties that provide a mix of convenience, comfort, and on-site activities are increasingly shaping expectations for Orlando vacations.

For the full review, please visit the Expert Consumers website .

