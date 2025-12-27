Best Pace of Aging Test (2026): TruDiagnostic Recognized for DunedinPace Innovation by Expert Consumers

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert Consumers has recognized TruDiagnostic for its pioneering use of DunedinPACE in delivering the most advanced at-home pace of aging test available to consumers. The acknowledgment comes as part of Expert Consumers' 2026 assessment of biological-aging diagnostics, where TruDiagnostic's DunedinPace-based offering stood out for scientific rigor, usability, and potential to inform healthy-aging decisions.

Best Test for Pace of Aging

TruDiagnostic - a health data company specializing in epigenetic testing and analysis to help individuals and clinicians gain deeper insight into biological aging and health trajectories.

Recognition for DunedinPace Leadership

Expert Consumers emphasized that TruDiagnostic's use of DunedinPace is central to its recognition. This algorithm helps quantify how quickly or slowly a person is aging at the moment the test is taken, offering consumers a dynamic, real time view of biological change that traditional age clocks cannot provide.

Understanding DunedinPace

The DunedinPace metric is a key focus of this recognition. TruDiagnostic incorporates the exclusively licensed DunedinPace algorithm into its Pace of Aging report, offering detailed insights into the speed at which the body is aging.

What DunedinPace Measures

The current rate of aging expressed relative to one standard calendar year

A score of 1.0 indicates aging at a typical pace

A score below 1.0 suggests slower aging

A score above 1.0 suggests accelerated aging

Why DunedinPace Matters

Provides a real time indicator of biological change

Complements biological age scores by showing direction and velocity

Helps individuals track whether interventions are influencing their aging rate

Offers more actionable insight compared to single time point clocks

How TruDiagnostic Uses DunedinPace

Integrated into the TruAge Test as a core feature

Delivered through at home testing that requires only a small blood sample

Presented as a clear, numerical measure that is easy to track over multiple tests

Expert Consumers noted that DunedinPace strengthens the overall value of TruDiagnostic's testing platform by providing a metric that captures biological momentum, giving users clearer visibility into their long term health trajectory.

TruDiagnostic's Test Kit: A Comprehensive Look Under the Hood

TruDiagnostic's product TruAge Test combines DunedinPACE with several complementary assessments to give a holistic view of biological age and organ-system health.

The kit delivers:

A Biological Age Score (OMICmAge) using multi-omic methylation and biomarker analysis, developed in collaboration with a leading academic institution.

using multi-omic methylation and biomarker analysis, developed in collaboration with a leading academic institution. 11 organ-system age scores (covering brain, heart, liver, metabolic, immune, and more) through the proprietary organ-specific aging clock series.

(covering brain, heart, liver, metabolic, immune, and more) through the proprietary organ-specific aging clock series. The DunedinPACE "Pace of Aging" result , indicating how many biological years your body ages per calendar year.

, indicating how many biological years your body ages per calendar year. Additional metrics including telomere length, inflammation markers, immune-cell profile, physical-fitness proxies (e.g., grip strength, gait speed), and lifestyle-impact scores (e.g., smoking or alcohol).

Importantly, the entire process is designed for direct-to-consumer use. No prescription or lab visit is required: a blood sample is collected at home using a lancet, mailed back using a prepaid label, and results are delivered online within a few weeks.

Why Expert Consumers Recognized TruDiagnostic

Expert Consumers selected TruDiagnostic for integrating pace of aging measurement with a broad range of biological and lifestyle insights. The organization emphasized the importance of tools that can show aging trends in motion rather than static estimates.

Factors Behind the Recognition

Strong implementation of DunedinPace

Comprehensive organ level aging assessments

At home accessibility

Multi dimensional data spanning biology, immunity, fitness and lifestyle

Expert Consumers noted that the combination of DunedinPace with TruDiagnostic's broader analytics provides a clearer picture of long term health patterns and potential intervention outcomes.

What This Could Mean for Health and Longevity Tracking

As more individuals seek proactive ways to monitor and extend their healthspan, tools like TruDiagnostic's DunedinPace test may play a growing role. Rather than relying solely on traditional biomarkers or subjective health assessments, users - and potentially clinicians - can leverage epigenetic and functional data to track the effectiveness of lifestyle modifications, medical interventions, or wellness regimens in near real-time.

By focusing on rate of aging, rather than accumulated damage, DunedinPACE offers a dynamic view that can help highlight early signs of accelerated aging, sometimes before outward symptoms appear. With repeated tests over time, it may become possible to gauge whether interventions like improved nutrition, exercise, stress management, or medical treatments are having a measurable impact on one's biological trajectory.

For the full report, please visit the Expert Consumers website .

About TruDiagnostic

TruDiagnostic is a leading health data company and CLIA-certified laboratory specializing in epigenetic testing and research. Home to the largest private DNA methylation database globally, TruDiagnostic partners with notable biotech developers, researchers, and academic institutions to transform the healthcare potential of epigenetic data into actionable applications. The company's TruAge biological aging tests offer the most in-depth results, helping individuals and healthcare providers make informed lifestyle and medical decisions based on insights found in the fluid epigenome.

For more information about TruDiagnostic, please visit www.trudiagnostic.com .

About ExpertConsumers.org: Expert Consumers delivers news and insights on consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Expert Consumers may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

SOURCE ExpertConsumers.org