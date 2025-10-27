Best Parental Control App (2025): Qustodio Named Leading Parental Control Solution by Expert Consumers

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert Consumers has named Qustodio the best parental control app of 2025, citing its powerful cross-platform features, recent innovations, and family-focused tools that support both safety and digital wellbeing.

Qustodio : recognized for delivering privacy-conscious, easy-to-use software that empowers families to manage screen time, track location, filter web content, and monitor digital activity across devices.

Growing Demand for Flexible, Reliable Digital Supervision

Children today are growing up in a fully digital environment, one that offers both opportunity and risk. Nearly half of all online exploitation victims are aged 12 to 15. Teen depression has surged by 50 percent since smartphones became mainstream. A third of children say they've been cyberbullied, while 42 percent have encountered explicit content online. These numbers highlight the urgent need for tools that help families manage digital life safely.

While built-in tools offer basic controls, they often fall short when it comes to customization, cross-device use, and real-time alerts. Qustodio bridges this gap with a comprehensive platform tailored to the evolving needs of today's families.

Unlike free parent control devices, Qustodio offers deeper control and visibility across multiple platforms, including Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, Chromebook, and Kindle. The software allows parents to set rules not just for one child or device but for the entire household, with individual profiles and permissions that evolve with each child's digital maturity.

The platform also offers detailed activity reporting. Premium users gain access to up to 30 days of historical data, compared to the standard 7-day view, helping families identify long-term trends and make more informed decisions. Reports include app usage, website visits, screen time breakdowns, and search history.

Qustodio's customizable screen time schedules and internet pause function allow families to set healthy routines that adapt to school hours, bedtime, or downtime. This flexibility supports balanced screen use without micromanagement, encouraging children to follow structure and take breaks without conflict.

In terms of content control, Qustodio provides granular options to block or limit access to specific apps, websites, or categories. Parents can also set daily usage limits for high-distraction platforms, helping kids focus during study hours and avoid compulsive scrolling. These features give families greater control while fostering responsibility and self-regulation.

For older children and teens who require more nuanced boundaries, Qustodio offers monitoring tools that are less invasive but still effective. Features like social media alerts and app insights help parents stay informed without overstepping privacy. This makes Qustodio especially well-suited for families with adolescents who need guidance more than restrictions.

New Features Designed for Healthy Digital Habits

Qustodio's most recent feature rollouts further strengthen its position in the family safety tech space.

Family Pause , a new tool launched this year, gives parents the ability to instantly pause internet access across all connected devices. This feature supports the development of healthy routines, helping families carve out screen-free time for meals, conversations, or homework without manual disconnections or device confiscation.

Complementing this is the Always Allowed feature, which ensures essential apps such as messaging, calendars, or educational platforms remain accessible even when time limits or pause settings are in place. It solves one of the most common frustrations for families: balancing boundaries with flexibility. Children can stay connected to what matters, while distractions are kept at bay.

These additions echo the broader call for holistic digital wellness rather than rigid control. Qustodio is adapting to how families live, work, and learn, creating guardrails that guide rather than restrict.

Smarter, Real-Time Social Monitoring

Social media has become one of the most challenging areas for parents to supervise. The rapid pace of content and private messaging poses risks that many traditional controls cannot catch.

Qustodio addresses this with AI-powered Social Media Monitoring, which now supports WhatsApp and Line on both Android and iOS. For Android users, monitoring extends to message alerts from Snapchat, TikTok, Instagram DMs, and X (formerly Twitter). These tools work in the background to detect potentially harmful language and notify parents in real time, giving them a chance to intervene before issues escalate.

The feature focuses on safety, not surveillance. It provides alerts based on risk detection, not every message, helping families maintain trust while keeping children secure.

Flexible Plans and Per-Child Customization

Qustodio is available in both a Free and Premium version . The Free plan covers one device and includes essential tools like web filtering and basic screen time limits.

Families seeking more tailored management can choose between two Premium plans:

Basic Plan ($54.95/year): Includes coverage for up to five devices, with features like app blocking, location tracking, daily time limits, and the internet pause tool. Activity reports span up to 30 days.





Includes coverage for up to five devices, with features like app blocking, location tracking, daily time limits, and the internet pause tool. Activity reports span up to 30 days. Complete Plan ($99.95/year): Designed for larger households, this plan supports unlimited devices and unlocks advanced features such as social media alerts, per-app routines, and AI-powered insights.

One of Qustodio's defining strengths is its per-child customization. Under one subscription, families can create separate rules for each child, assigning different app limits, screen schedules, and monitoring levels depending on age, needs, and maturity. Both parents can log in and manage settings, promoting shared responsibility and visibility.

Supporting Digital Freedom While Staying Safe

Qustodio's approach reflects a growing shift in how families think about online safety. Instead of enforcing strict control, the platform supports balance, helping kids develop independence while keeping parents informed and involved.

From its cross-platform capabilities to its newest features, Qustodio positions itself not just as a monitoring tool but as a partner in digital parenting. The goal is not to cut off access, but to cultivate mindful use that aligns with family values and routines.

As more families navigate the complexities of digital life, Qustodio offers an adaptable and research-backed solution that evolves with both technology and parenting needs.

About Qustodio

Qustodio is the world leader in online safety and digital wellbeing for families. Since 2012, the company has delivered a cross-platform solution for families and schools, helping over 8 million families protect children from online harm, while promoting healthy digital habits and awareness. Available in over 180 countries in 9 languages, Qustodio's digital wellbeing tools help families live and navigate smarter in an increasingly connected world. In 2022, Qustodio became part of the Qoria group, protecting every child's digital journey through a world-class collaboration between schools, parents, and educators in cyber safety. Visit www.qustodio.com for more information.

