NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Business Advice has recognised Intuit's QuickBooks Payroll as one of the best payroll software solutions available to UK businesses. The acknowledgment shows how organisations are prioritising platforms that integrate compliance, automation and financial processes.

Best Payroll Software

QuickBooks - a cloud-based accounting and payroll platform designed to help UK businesses manage finances, compliance and day to day payroll tasks in one system

Payroll administration remains a significant operational demand for UK employers of all sizes. Complexity around statutory requirements, pension auto-enrolment, and real-time information (RTI) submissions to HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) has driven demand for software that can reduce administrative burden while preserving accuracy and compliance. QuickBooks has been known for delivering a scalable option for these needs.

Better Business Advice's assessment focuses on current feature sets, the depth of payroll integration, user accessibility and compliance support. QuickBooks Payroll functionality is one of the strong choices for UK businesses who are looking for cloud-based payroll combined with comprehensive accounting operations and financial reporting.

Integrated Payroll With Core and Advanced Tiers

QuickBooks Payroll is offered in tiered solutions designed to reflect varying business needs. The Core payroll plan is suited for micro-businesses and small employers who require straightforward payroll processing coupled with essential compliance support. Features include the ability to submit payroll data in real time to HMRC, manage weekly or monthly pay periods, calculate statutory payments and handle pension assessments and submissions. Core payroll emphasises simplicity and ease of use for employers that prioritise essential payroll tasks.

For employers with more complex requirements, QuickBooks Advanced payroll expands on this foundation with additional capabilities. Its extended feature set includes more powerful HR-related functions such as timesheets, leave management and rotas that can be used to inform payroll runs. It also supports enhanced reporting with over 30 predefined reports, custom report creation, and scheduled automatic delivery. Wider statutory payment handling and flexible pay schedules aim to support mid-sized employers and those with multifaceted workforce structures.

Across both tiers, the payroll system integrates directly with QuickBooks Online accounting software, meaning businesses have a unified platform for financial and payroll data. This integration reduces duplication of effort and helps maintain consistency between payroll outcomes and broader financial records.

Regulatory and Operational Overview

The UK payroll environment continues to change, with increasing expectations around timely and accurate submission of payroll data to HMRC and seamless pension enrolment and reporting. Solutions that offer cloud-based access allow employers and finance teams to manage payroll remotely, which has become increasingly valued in hybrid working contexts.

By combining payroll processing with core accounting tools, QuickBooks supports organisations in managing payroll alongside invoicing, expense tracking and financial reporting. This can be particularly beneficial for small businesses that may otherwise rely on disparate tools or manual processes. Services that help businesses migrate from existing payroll providers further support transitions into cloud payroll.

Pricing and Accessibility

QuickBooks Payroll is offered as an add-on to QuickBooks Online accounting plans. Industry pricing guides identify the Core and Advanced payroll plans at accessible entry points for SMEs, with additional per-employee fees that scale with business size. This tiered approach lets organisations align payroll costs with their operational scale, although pricing may vary based on specific accounting plan choices and promotional offers.

As payroll software options proliferate, business leaders are weighing cost, integration potential and compliance assistance when selecting solutions. QuickBooks's combination of payroll and accounting functions responded to such criteria in Better Business Advice's evaluation.

What This Means for UK Employers

The acknowledgement of QuickBooks Payroll signals ongoing changes in how organisations handle payroll processes. Integrated cloud platforms that offer automation, compliance support, and simplified reporting help reduce the administrative load on finance teams. For SMEs without dedicated payroll staff, tools that streamline statutory payroll obligations and connect directly to accounting data can free resources for core business growth.

Better Business Advice's recognition of QuickBooks as a top payroll solution signals the relevance of unified financial systems in a competitive market, where adaptability and compliance remain key priorities for UK employers.

For the full review, please visit the Better Business Advice website .

About Intuit



About Better Business Advice: Better Business Advice covers the news and strategies driving modern business success.

