NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Business Advice has recognized Priority Gold as a trusted dealer for physical gold and silver, citing the company's focus on transparency, investor education, and compliant access to precious metals for both cash buyers and retirement investors.

Best Place to Buy Precious Metals

Priority Gold - provides structured access to physical gold and silver through cash purchases and self-directed precious metals IRAs, with an emphasis on compliance, clear pricing, and long-term asset preservation.

As economic uncertainty, inflation concerns, and market volatility continue to influence long-term financial planning, interest in physical precious metals has steadily increased. Gold and silver have historically served as stores of value during periods of currency weakness and financial instability, making them a common consideration for investors seeking diversification beyond traditional stocks and bonds.

Why Investors Continue to Turn to Gold and Silver

Precious metals have played a role in wealth preservation for centuries. Unlike paper assets or digital financial instruments, physical gold and silver represent tangible value that is not dependent on market infrastructure or issuer performance. This characteristic has contributed to their appeal during periods of inflation, geopolitical tension, and broader economic stress.

Gold, in particular, has maintained purchasing power across economic cycles. Silver, while more price-sensitive, combines investment demand with industrial utility, adding another layer of relevance. Together, these metals are often used to balance portfolio risk, especially when traditional markets experience heightened volatility.

The appeal of physical ownership has also grown. Investors increasingly seek assets that provide direct control rather than exposure through financial derivatives or paper claims. Physical gold and silver offer that ownership, whether held directly or within a tax-advantaged retirement structure.

Accessing Physical Precious Metals Through Priority Gold

Priority Gold provides access to physical gold and silver through both direct cash purchases and self-directed precious metals IRAs. Cash purchases typically begin at approximately $10,000, while IRA accounts generally start at $25,000. This structure is designed to accommodate investors seeking meaningful exposure rather than fractional allocations.

For retirement-focused investors, Priority Gold supports rollovers from existing accounts such as 401(k)s and traditional IRAs into self-directed precious metals IRAs. These transactions are handled in coordination with custodians to ensure compliance with IRS regulations and to preserve the tax-advantaged status of retirement funds.

All metals offered meet IRS purity standards, with gold at a minimum of 99.5 percent purity and silver at 99.9 percent or higher. Physical assets are stored in insured, IRS-approved depositories, including facilities such as Preferred Trust and the Delaware Depository. Investors may choose between segregated and non-segregated storage, depending on individual preferences and account structure.

Fees related to setup, storage, and ongoing maintenance are disclosed upfront. Standard IRA fees generally begin at $125 annually, with potential reductions or complimentary services available for qualifying accounts. This clarity helps investors evaluate costs without unexpected charges over time.

Education, Transparency, and Long-Term Focus

A distinguishing aspect of Priority Gold's approach is its emphasis on investor education. The company maintains a publicly accessible Investor Library that includes detailed guides covering topics such as inflation, metal purity standards, storage requirements, and the mechanics of precious metals IRAs.

These materials focus on explaining how the market works rather than promoting specific products. By outlining risks, benefits, and regulatory considerations in clear language, the resources support informed decision-making and help investors understand how physical gold and silver fit into broader financial strategies.

This educational emphasis aligns with a long-term perspective on precious metals investing. Rather than framing gold and silver as short-term opportunities, Priority Gold positions physical metals as tools for diversification, stability, and wealth preservation over extended time horizons.

Recognition by Better Business Advice

Better Business Advice's recognition reflects an evaluation of Priority Gold's operational structure, transparency, and investor-focused approach. Factors cited include the company's experience in the precious metals sector, adherence to IRS standards, clear fee disclosures, and emphasis on education over promotion.

For investors assessing where to buy physical gold and silver, these considerations often carry more weight than short-term price movements. The ability to access compliant storage, receive clear guidance, and understand the mechanics of ownership plays a central role in evaluating trustworthiness within the precious metals market.

Better Business Advice highlights how Priority Gold's balance of structure , education, and compliance supports its positioning as a reliable option for investors seeking physical precious metals in 2026. The company's focus on process clarity and long-term suitability reinforces its standing for those prioritizing stability and transparency.

Readers can learn more at Better Business Advice .

This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial or investment advice. Always consult a qualified advisor before making investment decisions.

About Priority Gold

Priority Gold is one of the nation's most trusted providers of physical precious metals for retirement and long-term wealth preservation. The company specializes in helping individuals convert existing IRAs and 401(k)s into physical gold and silver through tax-advantaged rollovers. Recognized by Forbes in 2026 as the Most Trusted Gold Company and ranked as the fastest-growing Gold IRA company on the Inc. 5000 list, Priority Gold offers a clearly defined pricing structure, fast fulfillment, insured delivery, and a guaranteed no-fee buyback program. Robert Kiyosaki backs Priority Gold as the company he trusts to help everyday Americans prepare for the next financial crisis with real, tangible assets.

About Better Business Advice: Better Business Advice covers the news and strategies driving modern business success. The information provided by Better Business Advice does not, and is not intended to, constitute legal advice; instead, all information, content, and materials are for general informational purposes only. As an affiliate, Better Business Advice may earn commissions from services mentioned in the links provided.

SOURCE BetterBusinessAdvice.com