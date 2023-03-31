Best Places To Work - Ivalua Continues its Award-Winning Streak with Comparably

Ivalua has been awarded Best Company for Global Culture, Future Outlook, and Engineering, Marketing, and Sales Departments.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a global leader in spend management , today announced that it has been ranked by Comparably among the top 100 companies with the best outlook, best global culture, and best departments in engineering, marketing, and sales. The award methodology takes into account anonymous votes from employees across all Ivalua's departments and international office locations.

The list of award winners is part of Comparably's Best Places to Work series and includes the overall top-rated companies of 2023 according to their employees. Employees answer questions about different workplace topics such as leadership, team, compensation, perks & benefits, work-life balance, career growth, environment, outlook, etc. The final data set was compiled from over 15 million ratings across 70,000 companies globally. In December 2022, Ivalua had been awarded Best Company for Culture, Women, and Diversity.

"We are thrilled to receive these awards, a testament to our ongoing commitment to our core values, in particular, Care for & Grow People," said David Khuat-Duy, founder and CEO of Ivalua. "I strongly believe that it is our people who shape our company culture through their daily interaction with colleagues, customers, and partners."

Ivalua employs 900 people worldwide who are united by an empowering vision, mission, and five core values that underpin the company's culture.

Vision: Ivalua believes that digital transformation will make supply chains more efficient, sustainable, and resilient, and unlock the power of supplier collaboration.

Mission: Ivalua's mission is to empower its customers through a truly unified platform providing them with the automation, collaboration, and business insight they need to better manage their spend and suppliers

Culture & Values: Customer-centric, Collaboration, Results-oriented, Care for and Grow people, and Integrity.

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based Spend Management software. Our complete, unified platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, improving ESG performance, lowering risk, and improving employee productivity. We are trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a global leader by renowned industry analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com and follow us at @Ivalua and search for #LifeAtIvalua on our social media channels for further insights into what it's like to work for Ivalua. Find more information about Ivalua on Comparably here .

About Comparably

Comparably (now a ZoomInfo company) is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education – it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third party site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably and its annual Best Places to Work Awards, visit www.comparably.com .

