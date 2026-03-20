NEW YORK, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert Consumers has recognized MDVIP as a leading concierge primary care network for 2026, highlighting the company's membership-based approach to preventive care.

Best Platform to Find Primary Care Doctors

MDVIP - a membership-based primary care network connecting patients with affiliated physicians who offer personalized, preventive care through a smaller practice model.

Primary care plays a central role in maintaining long-term health. Yet many patients encounter challenges when navigating traditional healthcare systems, including long wait times for appointments and limited face-to-face time with physicians. Membership-based primary care aims to address those concerns by enabling physicians to maintain a smaller practice size and allowing doctors to dedicate more time to each individual.

MDVIP operates within this model through a network of more than 1,400 affiliated physicians across the United States. The structure is designed to support preventive care, routine monitoring, and stronger continuity between patients and their primary care doctors.

A Different Kind of Primary Care Practice

MDVIP-affiliated physicians typically manage around 600 patients, compared to 2,000 or more in traditional practices. That smaller load translates into the potential for same-day or next-day appointments when needed, minimal waiting room time, and unhurried visits where doctors have time to actually listen.

Physicians in the network see roughly 8 to 10 patients per day. Members can also reach their doctor after hours for urgent concerns, a feature that stands out in a healthcare system where after-hours communication is rarely guaranteed.

Preventive Care at the Core

Each member takes part in the MDVIP Wellness Program annually, which goes well beyond the standard physical. The program covers advanced screenings in more than 12 health areas, including heart health, brain health, bone strength, and emotional well-being, along with biomarker analysis, inflammation markers, and an EKG.

For members who want deeper insight into potential health risks, MDVIP offers advanced screening options through partners such as Grail and Prenuvo. The preventive focus appears to have a measurable impact: studies have found that MDVIP patients experience 72% fewer hospitalizations as well as fewer ER and urgent care visits compared to patients in traditional primary care practices.

The network also includes a Medical Centers of Excellence program, which helps physicians connect patients with nationally recognized institutions such as The Cleveland Clinic and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Care for complex diagnoses or specialized treatment, including assistance with referrals, sharing medical records, and coordinating travel logistics when needed.

How Membership Pricing Works

The MDVIP membership fee covers the Wellness Program, preventive services and advanced diagnostics not typically reimbursed by standard insurance plans. Pricing varies based on location and physician.

MDVIP works alongside existing insurance, including Medicare. Routine medical care, specialist visits, and hospital services continue to be billed through insurance as usual.

The fee is also compatible with HSA, FSA, MSA, or HRA programs.

What Members and Physicians Say

According to MDVIP data, 97% of members report satisfaction with their MDVIP-affiliated physician, and 93% of MDVIP-affiliated physicians say they are able to practice medicine the way it should be practiced. Members frequently describe the experience as providing greater peace of mind and a stronger sense of support in managing their health goals.

Joining MDVIP starts with finding an affiliated physician nearby, scheduling a complimentary meet-and-greet, and enrolling online or by phone.

Primary Care Focused on Long-Term Health

The recognition from Expert Consumers highlights MDVIP's role in enhancing availability to preventive primary care through a membership-based model. By limiting patient panel sizes and emphasizing proactive health management, the network supports a different approach to routine medical care.

For individuals seeking a more personalized experience with primary care doctors, MDVIP's membership-based primary care may offer a way to spend more time with a physician, receive detailed wellness evaluations, and build a long-term relationship focused on maintaining health.

The full review of MDVIP's membership-based primary care model is available at Expert Consumers.

About MDVIP

MDVIP is the national leader in personalized, preventive, and primary care. For more than 25 years, MDVIP has reimagined how care works by reducing patient panel sizes, enabling longer visits, and emphasizing both proactive health management and dependable care when patients need it most. Today, the MDVIP network includes more than 1,400 physicians and 430,000+ members across the country. MDVIP combines a focus on prevention, world-class diagnostics, and a deep, individualized physician relationship. The model helps physicians spend more meaningful time with patients and stay ahead of emerging health risks through personalized insights and advanced preventive screenings.

MDVIP has been recognized as one of the 10 Top Executive Wellness Programs by Worth magazine and is recognized by Fortune as one of the Best Workplaces in Healthcare. For more information, visit www.mdvip.com.

About ExpertConsumers.org: Expert Consumers delivers news and insights on consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Expert Consumers may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided. All opinions expressed in this article are that of the author.

SOURCE ExpertConsumers.org