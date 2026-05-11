NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth preservation remains a priority for high-income households managing larger portfolios across changing economic conditions. In its 2026 review of precious metals providers, Expert Consumers included Priority Gold among firms offering access to physical metals as part of long-term wealth protection strategies.

Best Precious Metals Firm for High Income Earners

Priority Gold - a precious metals firm that facilitates access to physical gold and silver through direct purchase and retirement account structures such as precious metals IRAs.

The selection places Priority Gold within a group of providers working with investors who are evaluating how tangible assets may contribute to capital stability alongside traditional financial instruments. This includes portfolios that typically span equities, fixed income, and other market-linked assets, where physical metals are used to introduce an additional layer that does not rely on corporate earnings performance or credit conditions.

For many high-income investors, this type of allocation is less about short-term positioning and more about maintaining balance across assets that respond differently to economic pressure over time.

Why Metals

For investors with higher earnings, protecting accumulated wealth often involves allocating capital across assets that behave differently under pressure. Precious metals have historically been used for this purpose due to their independence from corporate earnings and monetary policy decisions.

Gold is commonly associated with preserving purchasing power during inflationary periods. Silver, while more volatile, can provide additional exposure tied to industrial demand. Holding both metals within a single allocation allows for a balance between stability and potential price variability.

This approach is typically used to complement equities, bonds, and other financial assets rather than replace them.

Access Options

Priority Gold facilitates access to physical gold and silver through both direct ownership and structured accounts. Investors can acquire metals outright or hold them within a precious metals IRA, depending on how they intend to incorporate metals into their financial plans.

A rollover is one method used to fund these accounts. It allows capital from an existing retirement plan, such as a 401(k) or traditional IRA, to be transferred into a metals-backed account without taxes or penalties when completed under IRS guidelines. This process requires adherence to rules governing custodians, timing, and eligible assets.

Both gold and silver may be held within the same account, provided they meet IRS purity requirements.

Price Stability Factors

Inflation continues to affect how high-income households think about purchasing power over time. Assets denominated in fiat currencies may lose real value when price levels rise, particularly over extended periods.

Physical metals differ in that they are not created through monetary expansion. Their limited supply has historically supported their use during inflationary environments, currency depreciation, and periods of market instability

While metals are often associated with defensive positioning, they are also used as part of longer-term allocation strategies that prioritize resilience.

Storage Requirements

Metals held within a precious metals IRA must be stored in an IRS-approved depository. These facilities are designed for secure custody and include insurance and auditing protocols specific to precious metals.

Home storage is not permitted for IRA-held assets. This requirement ensures compliance with tax regulations and preserves the account's status.

Cost Structure

Precious metals IRAs may involve several cost components, including account setup, custodial services, and ongoing maintenance. Storage and insurance are also part of the overall structure.

Priority Gold notes that certain qualifying purchases may include storage and shipping, depending on account details. These terms can affect total ownership costs and vary based on eligibility.

Inflation and Purchasing Power

For high-income earners, wealth protection strategies often extend beyond performance and into durability across economic cycles. Precious metals are one component of this approach, offering exposure to tangible assets that operate outside traditional financial systems.

Priority Gold is one of the firms facilitating access to physical metals for investors incorporating these assets into long-term wealth protection planning.

For the full review, please visit the Expert Consumers website.

This material is intended for informational use only and should not be considered financial or investment guidance. Individuals are encouraged to consult a licensed financial professional before making any investment decisions.

About Priority Gold

Priority Gold is one of the nation's most trusted providers of physical precious metals for retirement and long-term wealth preservation. The company specializes in helping individuals convert existing IRAs and 401(k)s into physical gold and silver-with no taxes or penalties when rolling over existing retirement funds. Recognized by Forbes Advisor in 2025 as the Most Trusted Gold Company and ranked as the fastest-growing Gold IRA company on the Inc. 5000 list, Priority Gold offers transparent pricing, fast fulfillment, insured delivery, and a guaranteed no-fee buyback program. Robert Kiyosaki backs Priority Gold as the company he trusts to help everyday Americans prepare for the next financial crisis with real, tangible assets.

About ExpertConsumers.org: Expert Consumers delivers news and insights on consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Expert Consumers may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

SOURCE ExpertConsumers.org