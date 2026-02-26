NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert Consumers has recognized Westgate Resorts in its 2026 feature on the best resorts with water parks, citing the brand's portfolio of destination properties that combine full-scale water attractions with villa-style accommodations and integrated dining.

Best Resorts With Water Parks

Westgate Resorts - known for resorts with water parks paired with spacious accommodations, family-focused amenities, and year-round access to aquatic attractions.

The recognition reflects growing traveler demand for resorts that deliver built-in entertainment without requiring off-site tickets or transportation. As family travel continues to prioritize convenience and multigenerational flexibility, properties that integrate water parks into the core guest experience are drawing increased attention.

Westgate's properties in Florida and Tennessee were highlighted for their range of indoor and outdoor water experiences, scale of amenities, and ability to accommodate families of varying sizes.

A Multi-Destination Water Park Portfolio

Westgate Resorts operates water park experiences across River Ranch, Orlando, Kissimmee, Cocoa Beach, and Gatlinburg. Each property reflects its geographic setting while maintaining a consistent emphasis on accessibility and comfort.

At Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo in River Ranch, Florida, River Country Water Park features three major slides, including a 281-foot winding ride, a tube slide with multiple curves, and a 35-foot free-fall drop. A dedicated splash pad with kid-safe water features serves younger guests, while private cabanas offer shaded seating for families.

In Orlando, Treasure Cove Water Park at Westgate Lakes Resort & Spa includes dual 30-foot waterslides, a 41,000-gallon wave pool, and a 575-foot lazy river enhanced with integrated audio features. A 35,000-square-foot sun deck with more than 600 lounge chairs provides space for rest between attractions. On-site food and beverage venues allow guests to remain within the water park area throughout the day.

Shipwreck Island Water Park at Westgate Vacation Villas Resort in Kissimmee centers around a two-level pirate-themed playground. The attraction includes enclosed tube slides, a drop slide, a lazy river, water cannons, and a large tipping bucket. Paradise Cove offers a lower-level kiddie playground with wading pools and shaded seating.

At Westgate Cocoa Beach Resort, the Wakulla Water Play Experience includes a 335-foot lazy river with a three-foot maximum depth, a splash pad, and a pool area designed for a relaxed coastal setting. The Makua Lanai adult relaxation zone features lounge seating, a firepit, and poolside beverage service.

Among the best indoor water parks in Tennessee, Wild Bear Falls Water Park at Westgate Smoky Mountain Resort & Water Park spans 60,000 square feet. The indoor facility includes a retractable roof, heated water, a 900-foot lazy river, a 300-foot enclosed slide, an interactive treehouse with a 300-gallon dumping bucket, a splash pad, and a hot tub area. The climate-controlled design supports year-round operation.

Designed for Family Flexibility

Expert Consumers noted that the integration of water parks within the resort footprint reduces logistical friction for traveling families. Attractions are located steps from accommodations, which range from studios to multi-bedroom villas with full kitchens and living areas.

This layout supports extended stays and multigenerational travel with a level of ease that is often difficult to achieve in large resort settings. Younger children can move comfortably between splash pads and shallow play zones, while teens and adults rotate through slides and lazy rivers. Seating areas and open sightlines are positioned to allow supervision without requiring constant movement, helping families stay connected even as activity levels vary.

Dining outlets located within or directly beside the water park areas reinforce that continuity. Meals, snacks, and refreshments are accessible without leaving the aquatic environment, reducing the need to coordinate transportation or re-entry. Shaded lounge chairs, private cabanas, and expansive sun decks create natural pauses in the day, giving guests the option to reset between rides or simply observe from a comfortable vantage point.

The recognition also highlights the value of built-in access. Unlike standalone water parks that may require separate tickets, timed entry, or offsite travel, Westgate's water attractions are incorporated into the resort environment at participating properties. This structure allows water-based recreation to function as an integrated part of the stay rather than a separate excursion, contributing to a more streamlined and predictable vacation experience.

Indoor and Outdoor Year-Round Access

A key point highlighted in the 2026 review is Westgate's combination of indoor and outdoor aquatic environments designed to support year-round travel. Hotels with water parks in Florida feature open-air settings with wave pools, themed slides, and lazy rivers that take full advantage of warm weather and tropical surroundings. In Gatlinburg, Wild Bear Falls offers a climate-controlled indoor water park that operates independent of seasonal conditions.

Wild Bear Falls includes a retractable roof that allows natural light while maintaining consistent temperatures. Heated water, enclosed slides, interactive play areas, and designated relaxation zones ensure usability throughout the year. This structure supports mountain travel plans without requiring weather-based adjustments.

The approach expands destination flexibility. Families visiting Florida access expansive outdoor attractions, while those traveling to Tennessee retain reliable aquatic recreation regardless of external temperatures. Each setting aligns with its geography while maintaining a consistent resort experience.

The 2026 acknowledgment from Expert Consumers also reflects broader changes in family travel preferences. Many travelers now prioritize consolidated environments where lodging, dining, and recreation exist within a single footprint. Integrated water parks provide sustained entertainment across multiple days and reduce scheduling pressure.

Westgate's model delivers scale without limiting flexibility. Guests can rotate between slides, lazy rivers, splash pads, cabanas, and villa accommodations as needed. The layout accommodates varying ages and activity levels within one property.

Expert Consumers' recognition positions Westgate Resorts prominently in discussions of the best resorts with waterparks for 2026, particularly for families seeking accessible onsite recreation paired with residential-style accommodations.

The full review is available at ExpertConsumers.org .

About Westgate Resorts

Westgate Resorts is a diversified hospitality company headquartered in Orlando, Fla., featuring the largest privately held timeshare resort club in the world and a portfolio of more than 60 resort properties. The company offers spacious villa accommodations, world-class amenities, and family-friendly destinations in sought-after locations such as Orlando, Las Vegas, Gatlinburg, Park City, and Myrtle Beach. In 2025, the company expanded its footprint with the addition of VI Resorts by Westgate, enhancing its presence in the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii, Canada, and Mexico. Since its founding in 1982, Westgate has focused on creating memorable vacations and delivering exceptional service, while maintaining a commitment to innovation, hospitality, and community engagement. Whether guests are seeking relaxation, adventure, or a combination of both, the company's 9,000 Team Members provide personalized and value-driven getaways tailored to every traveler's needs. Connect with Westgate Resorts on social media through LinkedIn , Instagram or Facebook and learn more at WestgateResorts.com .

About ExpertConsumers.org: Expert Consumers delivers news and insights on consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Expert Consumers may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

SOURCE ExpertConsumers.org