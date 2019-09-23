Best-Selling Author And Former Google SVP of People Operations Laszlo Bock To Keynote Glassdoor Recruit Conference October 23 In San Francisco

MILL VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassdoor , one of the world's largest job and recruiting sites, today announced it will host Glassdoor Recruit , a one-day recruiting conference on Wednesday, October 23 in San Francisco. Glassdoor Recruit will offer insights, best practices and industry trends to help employers of all sizes and across diverse industries recruit and retain the candidate of tomorrow. People can register to attend and learn more on Glassdoor for Employers.

Glassdoor Recruit will feature a keynote session with Laszlo Bock, CEO and Co-founder of Humu, author of The New York Times Best-Seller "Work Rules!" and former Google SVP of People Operations. Bock will discuss how to find the deeper meaning in your own organization's work, how to cultivate that connection to your people and how to connect them to a mission that matters.

By attending, people will hear exclusive perspectives, tips, and trends from leading industry experts on how to recruit and hire better, including how to recruit with Glassdoor and more. At this time, Glassdoor Recruit speakers include:

Humu – CEO and Co-founder, Laszlo Bock

– CEO and Co-founder, Smile Brands – CEO, Steve Bilt

– CEO, Airbnb – Head of Global Diversity and Belonging, Melissa Thomas-Hunt

– Head of Global Diversity and Belonging, Lululemon – VP, People and Culture, Mandy Whiting

– VP, People and Culture, Visa – Senior Director, Diversity and Inclusion, Patty Dingle

– Senior Director, Diversity and Inclusion, Docusign –VP, Global Talent Acquisition, Nicole Jagoe

–VP, Global Talent Acquisition, Dropbox – Director, Technical Staffing, Mike Moriarty

– Director, Technical Staffing, Autodesk – VP, Talent, Culture and Diversity, Andrea Robb

– VP, Talent, Culture and Diversity, Textio – Chief People Officer, KC Jorgensen

– Chief People Officer, KC Jorgensen Bersin, Deloitte Consulting LLP – Vice President, HR and Talent Research Leader, Denise Moulton

– Vice President, HR and Talent Research Leader, MIT Sloan School of Management – Senior Lecturer, Dr. Donald Sull

– Senior Lecturer, Dr. Donald Sull Glassdoor – President and Chief Operating Officer, Christian Sutherland-Wong

– President and Chief Operating Officer, Glassdoor – Senior Vice President and Head of Product and UX/Design, Annie Pearl

– Senior Vice President and Head of Product and UX/Design, Glassdoor – Chief Economist, Dr. Andrew Chamberlain , Ph.D.

Glassdoor Recruit will take place at San Francisco's renowned modern event venue City View at Metreon. The complete agenda is available on Glassdoor for Employers . In addition to learning how to recruit and hire the career-conscious candidate, people who attend Glassdoor Recruit will learn and experience the following:

The 5 Myths of Corporate Culture: Companies known for great culture share over 60 core values, so which ones really matter and lead to big impact at a company?

Beyond the ROI Argument for Diversity and Inclusion: Diversity strengthens business processes and provides greater insight into the minds of consumers – but there are far greater reasons to invest in diversity, inclusion and belonging beyond the bottom line.

Attracting the Career Conscious Candidate: Today's top candidates are different. Far more than the job seekers of yesterday, they're motivated by finding connection to your company's mission, being challenged in their role, and actively mapping their career trajectory. Find out how to attract today's top talent and keep them.

Connect with Industry Leaders: Build quality connections with the most influential leaders in the recruiting and hiring space during breakfast, lunch and our mixer after Recruit ends.

Tickets to attend the event in San Francisco are available for a limited time, starting at $575. The event is open to all HR practitioners, talent acquisition professionals, recruiters, executives and anyone else involved in hiring. If you are a member of the media interested in attending Glassdoor Recruit, please contact pr@glassdoor.com.

To register to attend in-person visit: glassdoor.com/recruit

