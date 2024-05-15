'REAL TALK' PLATFORM GLASSDOOR ANNOUNCES ITS INAUGURAL BEST-LED COMPANIES AWARD

Bain & Company, NVIDIA and Eli Lilly and Company Among Top 15

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassdoor , the worldwide leader for workplace conversations and career insights, has announced the winners of its inaugural award honoring the 50 Best-Led Companies 2024 across the United States. This award honors companies with exceptional senior leadership teams that go above and beyond to redefine the employee experience. Unlike other workplace awards, Glassdoor's awards rely on input over the past year from employees who anonymously submit a company review on Glassdoor.

Glassdoor's Best-Led Companies 2024

This new award comes at a time when a Glassdoor commissioned survey¹ conducted online by The Harris Poll found that 72% of those employed full/part time in the U.S. feel confident in their organization's current leadership team, and yet, almost half (46%) of U.S. employees hold back their feedback to management about their experience at work for fear of retaliation. Shining a light on companies that excel in transparent and authentic leadership while receiving high praises from their employees is just one of the many ways that Glassdoor is uniquely positioned to help job seekers make more informed decisions throughout their career journey.

"We're continuing to see employees face challenges as they navigate the rapidly evolving nature of worklife," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor Chief Executive Officer. "But regardless of changes, one thing is certain; the people within an organization remain its greatest asset, and I truly believe employee wellbeing trickles down from the very top. That's why we're excited to reveal Glassdoor's inaugural list of the Best-Led Companies, showcasing those shining examples of companies where senior leadership is putting worklife and people first according to the millions of ratings and insights provided by those who really know a company – employees."

The top ten Best-Led Companies 2024 are:

Glassdoor's 50 Best-Led Companies 2024 features winners across multiple industries. Among the most represented industries, 12 companies rank in technology including ServiceNow (#27) and Microsoft (#42), six rank in consulting including Bain & Company (#1) and Gartner (#32), six rank in finance including Fidelity Investments (#28) and Mastercard (#44) and six rank in retail including H E B (#26) and QuikTrip (#39).

The list also features winners that are headquartered across multiple metro areas. Among the most represented metros, 11 companies rank in the San Francisco Bay Area including NVIDIA (#4) and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (#49), four in Houston including Houston Methodist (#14) and KBR (#19), and four in New York City including Equitable Advisors (#6) and Turner Construction (#20).

When providing a company review, employees are asked to rate several factors tied to their employment experience. These include rating sentiment around their CEO's job performance as well as around senior management, among other factors. Specifically, when rating their CEO on Glassdoor, employees are able to choose from one of three options: approve, disapprove or no opinion of the CEO. Employees are also asked to share some of the best reasons to work for the company (pros), any downsides (cons) and are encouraged to provide advice to management. Additionally, the Best-Led Companies algorithm leveraged Review Intelligence™ , a Glassdoor sentiment analysis tool that reads, analyzes, and categorizes reviews to surface topics, insights, and trends to score company reviews that mention "senior leadership" topics.

Glassdoor award winners for the Best-Led Companies 2024 are determined using Glassdoor's proprietary awards algorithm, and each leadership approval rating was determined based on the quantity, quality and consistency of Glassdoor-approved company reviews submitted by U.S.-based employees between March 1, 2023 and February 29, 2024. During the year-long eligibility period, companies considered for the list must have more than 1,000 employees and receive at least 100 ratings across the two leadership attributes (CEO job performance and senior management). Complete awards methodology can be found and downloaded here: https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/index.htm

1 These two statistics come from a survey conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Glassdoor from February 22 - 26, 2024 among 1,108 adults ages 18 and older employed full/part time. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 3.4 percentage points using a 95% confidence level.

