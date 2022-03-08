Best Selling Author Angery American Releases New Book in the Survivalist Series, “Engineering Home”

ORLANDO, Fla., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Today Best-Selling Author, Chris Weatherman, also known as Angery American, releases Book 11 in The Survivalist Series, Engineering Home. The long-awaited sequel will be published in paperback and e-book on Monday, March 7, 2022, by Angery American Enterprises, Inc. The audio book, published by Podium Audio, will be released on May 1, 2022 and narrated by Duke Fontaine. A. American's books have sold over one million copies worldwide.

About Angery American

Chris Weatherman, also known as Angery American, is the author of eighteen novels, including USA Today Best Sellers Forsaking Home and Resurrecting Home. His books include The Survivalist Series, a sensational hit that began with the first book in the series, Going Home, and has sold more than one million copies worldwide.

Chris appeared in season one of History Channel's Alone series. He has been involved in prepping since the 90's and practices primitive skills as well as modern survival that focuses on being prepared with the proper equipment. He travels the country appearing at expos and prepper focused events to meet with readers, sign books and occasionally speak. In addition to these events his travels also allow him to meet and train with people all over the country.

Chris currently lives in Florida on the edge of the Ocala National Forest with his wife of twenty-six years and his thirteen-year-old daughter Little Bit.

