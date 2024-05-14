Best-Selling Spindrift® Blackberry Sparkling Water is Back This June

Spindrift brings back a long-time fan favorite after a three-year hiatus. The flavor was discontinued in 2021 after a devastating heat wave in Oregon caused soaring prices and a low supply of quality berries

NEWTON, Mass., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Spindrift Beverage Co., one of the fastest-growing brands in sparkling water, announced the return of one of its best-selling flavors, Spindrift® Blackberry. The brand made the difficult decision to sunset the flavor in 2021 when a heat wave in the Pacific Northwest devastated the nation's blackberry supply, resulting in lower quality yield of fruit and steep pricing. Three years later, Spindrift is bringing back a small batch, limited release of Spindrift Blackberry exclusively available on its website, just in time for the summer Blackberry season.

"When you drink a Spindrift, you're experiencing years of hard work without even knowing it. Spindrift Blackberry, for instance, is one of the most difficult flavors to make due to the seeds and pulpiness of the fruit," said Brett Atkinson, SVP of Operations at Spindrift. "Our product relies on the quality of the ingredients that we can source from nature. After continuously tracking the availability and cost of berries as well as carefully tasting and evaluating the quality, we were able to create this limited-release batch of Spindrift Blackberry for our Drifter community."

Every batch of Spindrift is proudly made the hard way with real squeezed fruit and Blackberry is no exception. Founded on the belief that the best taste comes directly from nature, the Spindrift team has spent over a decade perfecting its comprehensive and rigorous sourcing, handling, and manufacturing process to honor the integrity and taste of the fruit throughout production.Through its best-in-class sensory program, Spindrift ensures all ingredients meet the brand's high standards throughout the entire process. A dedicated team tastes, rates, and qualifies hundreds of samples of raw materials and must approve every batch of Spindrift before it is released to consumers. This diligence ensures every Spindrift meets the brand's high standards of quality and delivers on its signature rich flavor, mouthfeel, aroma, and sweetness – without relying on artificial flavors, juice from concentrate, or added sugar.

Over the years, hundreds of people wrote to Spindrift, asking for the return of the beloved Spindrift Blackberry. "We've seen so many impassioned emails and comments across social media. Our team read every message. Every petition, tweet, and DM," shared Sue Kim, VP of Marketing. "That dedication from fans inspired us to bring it back. We spent years quietly putting in a lot of time and effort to bring this flavor out of the vault. We love Blackberry too and created this batch of Blackberry in honor of our long-time fans. Your honest support and love for Spindrift is what encourages our team to continually do things the hard way for the right reasons - because it's worth it. Please enjoy this limited release of Blackberry with our gratitude and appreciation."

Spindrift Blackberry will be available to order exclusively on drinkspindrift.com in mid-June.

About Spindrift

Spindrift Beverage Co., Inc. is the maker of the first sparkling water made with real, squeezed fruit. Founded in 2010, Spindrift celebrates simplicity, transparency, and the superior taste that only real ingredients can deliver. Spindrift works directly with farms to source the best-tasting fruit for their products. All Spindrift products are free of added sweeteners and are proudly made the hard way with real squeezed fruit. The result is light, bright, and flavor-rich beverages that taste just like the fruit they are made of. Spindrift® sparkling water is available nationwide and Spindrift Spiked® sparkling water is available in select markets. The company donates to environmental not-for-profits through their membership to 1% For the Planet. Spindrift is headquartered in Newton, MA.

