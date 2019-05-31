Best Tacos in O.C. - Mezquite Tacos & Fuego Celebrates its Grand Opening

TUSTIN, Calif., May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mezquite Tacos & Fuego is pleased to announce its Grand Opening in Tustin, CA on June 3rd, 2019.

Mezquite Tacos & Fuego is a restaurant that is unique for the way its taco meat is cooked. They are the only restaurant in their area that cooks and grills their food over mesquite wood, which is the traditional and authentic way to cook meats for that perfect smoky flavor. This, in fact, is what sets their restaurant apart from other establishments around. Their unique flavors of smoky char meats, organic house-made tortillas, amazing salsas, and natural aguas frescas will have hungry customers back time and time again.

Javier Fregoso, the founder of Mezquite Taco & Fuego, grew up in Calexico, CA and was always surrounded by great tasting tacos. Because of this, he knew the importance of keeping his tacos authentic in flavor. In 2008, at the age of 26, Javier decided to move to Los Angeles and within the two years of living there, he saw a great need for his native food. In 2010, Javier Fregoso started Mexicali Taco & Co. At the time, he did not have enough money to start his own restaurant, so he did the next best thing. He began selling tacos with a cart and a pickup truck in a parking space near Downtown LA. News quickly spread of Javier's amazing tasting tacos and soon hundreds of people were lined up to get a taste. Within a short span of two years, the business was thriving and he was able to open a restaurant where he and his food have continued to flourish. Thanks to loyal visitors and respected critics, the restaurant then called Mexicali Taco received 'Best Tacos in LA' multiple years in a row and was also featured on The Los Angeles Times, Food Network, LA Weekly and the Cooking Channel.

In 2016, Javier saw a growing opportunity to sell his shares of Mexicali and gave him the opportunity to start his new company, now called Mezquite Tacos & Fuego. On June 3rd and 4th, customers will receive Free Chips and Guacamole with any order. So if you're hungry and looking for the best tacos in Tustin , stop by Mezquite Tacos & Fuego and have some tacos that you won't soon forget!

Contact:

Javier Fregoso

(714) 760-4441

14075 Newport Ave

Tustin, CA 92780

info@mezquitetacos.com

SOURCE Mezquite Tacos & Fuego

