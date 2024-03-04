Best Tasting Burgers, Best Deals: Wendy's Fuels March Madness Fans with $1 Dave's Single and $2 Dave's Double All Tournament Long

Fans can score March Madness deals now through the NCAA tournament with offers in the Wendy's App

DUBLIN, Ohio, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's almost time for tipoff! While fans are busy researching teams for brackets, getting their gear ready, and prepping their watching schedule, Wendy's® is fueling the fandom with March Madness® deals all month long!

To celebrate the biggest basketball tournament of the year, Wendy's fans can score a $1 Dave's Single® or a $2 Dave's Double® with Wendy's app offers*.

WHAT: Wendy's is serving up the best tasting burgers in the game with fresh, never frozen beef** to fuel basketball fanatics through every week of the tournament. The in-app exclusive March Madness deals allow fans to claim Wendy's iconic Dave's Single for just $1 or Dave's Double for just $2 in the Wendy's app to keep fans full and ready to cheer on their team!

WHY: As the Official Hamburger of March Madness, Wendy's is giving college basketball fans and athletes the quality fresh, never frozen beef that they deserve to fuel every buzzer beater, layup, and alley-oop all tournament long.

WHERE & WHEN: These delicious deals are available exclusively in the Wendy's app nationwide now through Wednesday, April 10.

HOW:

Step 1: Visit the Wendy's app from Feb. 26 through April 10 .

Visit the Wendy's app from . Step 2: Add a Dave's Single or Dave's Double and more Wendy's craveable food and drink products to your cart!

Add a Dave's Single or Dave's Double and more Wendy's craveable food and drink products to your cart! Step 3: Visit the Wendy's offers page and add the discount to your order. If you're not a Wendy's member, what are you waiting for? Sign up today!

Visit the Wendy's offers page and add the discount to your order. If you're not a Wendy's member, what are you waiting for? Sign up today! Step 4: Enjoy the Official Hamburger of March Madness while cheering on your favorite teams and athletes.

Wendy's fans and basketball fans alike should stay tuned for more news on how Wendy's is getting in the game and championing basketball fandom all tournament long.

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child waiting to be adopted from the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across over 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising . Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on X and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys .

*Limited time only at participating U.S. Wendy's. Limit one (1) qualifying item per redemption, one time use. Offers must be redeemed in the Wendy's App. Not valid in a combo or with any other offer. App download and account registration required. See offers in the Wendy's App for full details.

**Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

NCCA and March Madness are registered trademarks of The National Collegiate Athletic Association.

