Best time to list: Homes sell for $6,000 more in late May

Zillow data shows sellers who list during peak weeks can earn an extra $50,000 or more in some markets

Homes listed in the last two weeks of May sold for 1.7% more nationwide, or about $6,000 on a typical U.S. home.

Timing can mean upwards of $20,000 of added value in Boston and Seattle to more than $50,000 in San Jose.

The best time to list ranges from early February in San Jose to late June in Baltimore.

SEATTLE, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For homeowners planning a move this year, choosing the right two weeks could be worth thousands. Sellers who listed their home for sale in the last two weeks of May earned the highest sale prices, according to a new Zillow® Best Time to List analysis of 2025 home sales in the nation's 35 largest metro areas. Homes listed in late May sold for 1.7% more nationally, or about $6,000 more on a typical U.S. home.

Why late spring? Buyer demand typically peaks before Memorial Day. Families want to move during the summer and settle in before the new school year. More buyers shopping at once can spark competition and lift prices.

"Late spring is when motivation and momentum meet," said Zillow Senior Economist Kara Ng. "Buyers are eager to move before summer vacations and the new school year, and sellers who hit the market at that moment can benefit from heightened competition. But the best week to list ultimately depends on what is happening in your local market."

Timing varies by metro

While the national sweet spot falls in late May, the financial upside varies widely by city and price point. In some of the country's most expensive markets, timing can unlock tens of thousands of dollars.

Sellers in San Jose who listed in the first two weeks of February saw a 3.1% sale premium — a $53,800 boost on a typical home there. In Boston, listing in the last two weeks of May netted sellers 3.4% more or $25,300 on average, while Seattle sellers maximized profits by listing in the first two weeks of April, earning an additional 2.9% or $22,600.

Midwestern markets showed some of the strongest seasonal price swings. Sellers in Cleveland, Columbus, Kansas City and Minneapolis saw premiums at or above 3% during their peak listing periods.

In Texas, the ideal listing windows arrived earlier in the spring. Sellers in Dallas, Houston and San Antonio all saw the strongest returns in the last two weeks of April. In Austin, the sweet spot came even earlier, in the last two weeks of March.

By contrast, Baltimore's market peaked the latest, with sellers earning a 2.0% premium, about $8,000, when listing in the last two weeks of June.

Rates and real life still shape decisions

Although seasonality remains powerful, mortgage rate swings continue to influence buyer demand. When rates fall, more shoppers reenter the market. When rates rise, some buyers pause. That dynamic can amplify or soften the traditional spring surge.

The reality is that most sellers can't time the market. Life events still drive most sellers to move; perhaps they're starting a new job, or a baby is on the way. Sellers who can't wait for the ideal week to sell can still maximize their return by taking the following steps:

Prioritize first impressions online. Zillow research finds that buyers pay more for listings that look good online. Zillow Showcase SM listings that have high-resolution images, 3D Home® virtual tours and interactive floor plans sell for 2% more than similar homes.

Zillow research finds that buyers pay more for listings that look good online. Zillow Showcase listings that have high-resolution images, 3D Home® virtual tours and interactive floor plans sell for 2% more than similar homes. Highlight the right features. Outdoor amenities, personalized or custom features, and recent renovations contribute to higher sale prices, so sellers need to flaunt them in their listings. Homes with outdoor kitchens, quartzite countertops or white oak flooring sell for as much as 5.3% more than expected.

Outdoor amenities, personalized or custom features, and recent renovations contribute to higher sale prices, so sellers need to flaunt them in their listings. Homes with outdoor kitchens, quartzite countertops or white oak flooring sell for as much as 5.3% more than expected. Pre-market with confidence. Zillow Preview is a way to publicly introduce your home to buyers before it officially goes active on the market. Use real-time buyer responses - like shares, saves, and tour requests - to refine selling strategy before you go live.

Zillow Preview is a way to publicly introduce your home to buyers before it officially goes active on the market. Use real-time buyer responses - like shares, saves, and tour requests - to refine selling strategy before you go live. Get broad exposure. Sellers should work with their agent to ensure that their home is ultimately listed on the MLS, enabling it to reach the broadest possible audience of buyers and agents. The data clearly shows that homes that are not included on the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) sell for a median of 1.5% less, a loss of nearly $5,000 for a typical seller.

Metro Best time to list Percent benefit Dollar boost United States Last two weeks of May 1.7 % $6,000 New York, NY First two weeks of May 1.8 % $13,200 Los Angeles, CA Last two weeks of April 2.5 % $25,300 Chicago, IL Last two weeks of May 2.8 % $10,100 Dallas, TX Last two weeks of April 1.6 % $5,700 Houston, TX Last two weeks of April 1.3 % $4,100 Washington, DC Last two weeks of April 1.6 % $9,900 Philadelphia, PA Last two weeks of May 1.9 % $7,500 Miami, FL Last two weeks of May 0.8 % $4,300 Atlanta, GA First two weeks of May 1.4 % $5,500 Boston, MA Last two weeks of May 3.4 % $25,300 Phoenix, AZ First two weeks of April 0.7 % $3,100 San Francisco, CA Last two weeks of May 1.9 % $23,000 Riverside, CA Last two weeks of April 1.5 % $8,800 Detroit, MI Last two weeks of May 3.1 % $8,000 Seattle, WA First two weeks of April 2.9 % $22,600 Minneapolis, MN Last two weeks of May 3.0 % $11,700 San Diego, CA Last two weeks of March 2.1 % $21,300 Tampa, FL Last two weeks of May 1.0 % $3,900 Denver, CO First two weeks of May 2.2 % $13,100 Baltimore, MD Last two weeks of June 2.0 % $8,000 St. Louis, MO Last two weeks of May 2.8 % $7,500 Orlando, FL Last two weeks of May 0.9 % $3,800 Charlotte, NC First two weeks of May 1.9 % $7,400 San Antonio, TX Last two weeks of April 1.6 % $4,500 Portland, OR Last two weeks of May 2.2 % $12,400 Sacramento, CA First two weeks of April 1.7 % $9,900 Pittsburgh, PA Last two weeks of May 2.2 % $4,800 Cincinnati, OH First two weeks of May 2.6 % $8,100 Austin, TX Last two weeks of March 2.5 % $10,800 Las Vegas, NV First two weeks of May 1.3 % $5,900 Kansas City, MO First two weeks of May 3.0 % $9,500 Columbus, OH First two weeks of May 3.1 % $10,500 Indianapolis, IN Last two weeks of May 2.2 % $6,500 Cleveland, OH Last two weeks of May 3.3 % $8,100 San Jose, CA First two weeks of February 3.1 % $53,800

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