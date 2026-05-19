Best Virtual Machine for Mac (2026): Parallels Recognized for Windows Performance and Compatibility by Software Experts

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As demand for cross-platform workflows continues to grow, Software Experts is recognizing Parallels Desktop for Mac for its ability to run Windows applications on macOS with strong performance, broad compatibility, and streamlined integration.

Best Virtual Machine for Mac

Parallels - a virtualization software company best known for Parallels Desktop for Mac, which enables users to run Windows, Linux, and other operating systems alongside macOS on a single device.

Parallels Desktop allows Mac users to access Windows 11 and thousands of Windows applications without requiring a separate PC or virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI). The platform is also the only solution authorized by Microsoft to run Windows 11 on Apple Silicon Macs, an increasingly important distinction as Apple's M-series devices continue to gain adoption across consumer and professional markets.

Growing Demand for Cross-Platform Flexibility

Hybrid work environments, remote collaboration, and platform-specific software requirements have increased the need for virtualization tools that allow users to operate across operating systems efficiently. Many professionals, students, and developers continue to rely on Windows-exclusive applications while using Mac hardware as their primary device.

Parallels Desktop addresses this need by enabling Windows and macOS applications to run side by side on the same machine. Users can access business and productivity software including Microsoft Excel, Power BI, Access, and QuickBooks directly from a Mac environment.

The software also supports a range of educational, development, and creative workflows, helping users maintain compatibility with specialized Windows applications while remaining within the Apple ecosystem.

Features Designed for Productivity and Compatibility

Parallels Desktop includes features intended to simplify the experience of using both operating systems simultaneously. Windows 11 can be downloaded, installed, and configured on a Mac in two clicks, reducing setup complexity for new users.

Additional capabilities include:

Coherence Mode, which allows Windows applications to run without displaying the full Windows desktop

Drag-and-drop functionality between macOS and Windows applications

Direct access to Mac Finder files within the Windows environment

Support for thousands of Windows applications and a wide selection of Windows-exclusive games

The platform also supports DirectX 11, enabling compatibility with many popular titles including Roblox, League of Legends, Minecraft, Rocket League, Fortnite, and Age of Empires.

Advanced Tools for Developers and Power Users

Parallels Desktop Pro Edition is designed for developers, QA teams, IT professionals, and power users who require additional control and performance resources for virtualized environments.

Key Pro Edition capabilities include:

Support for multiple virtual machines running simultaneously

Expanded virtual hardware allocation, including up to 128 GB vRAM and 32 vCPUs per virtual machine on Intel-based Macs

Command Line Interface tools for VM management and automation

Visual Studio plug-in integration for development and testing workflows

Nested virtualization support for VMware ESXi, Docker for Windows, Android Studio, and other development environments

The Pro Edition also provides enhanced networking and workflow automation features that support testing, deployment, and resource-intensive workloads across Apple Silicon and Intel-based systems.

Broader Adoption Across User Segments

The continued adoption of Apple Silicon devices has increased interest in virtualization software capable of maintaining compatibility with Windows-based applications and workflows. Parallels Desktop is being used across a range of segments, including home users, students, enterprises, developers, and creators who require access to both operating systems on a single device.

In addition to virtualization capabilities, Parallels offers 24/7 subscriber support, a 30-day money-back guarantee, and access to a collection of productivity tools intended to support everyday workflows.

For the full review, please visit the Software Experts website.

About Parallels Desktop

Parallels is a global software company specializing in cross-platform solutions that enable users to run Windows, Linux, and macOS environments on a single Mac device. With nearly twenty years of development and millions of active users, Parallels supports home users, students, professionals, and enterprise teams seeking efficient cross-platform workflows. The company serves more than fifty thousand businesses with virtualization, management, and development tools built for modern computing environments.

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SOURCE SoftwareExperts.org