NEW YORK, May 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Business Advice has recognized Western Union as a leading option for individuals and families seeking the best way to send money from Canada in 2026. The recognition reflects Western Union's continued role in supporting cross-border transfers through a combination of digital tools, in-person service locations, and established global infrastructure.

Best Way to Send Money from Canada

Western Union - known for enabling international money transfers through mobile apps, online platforms, and agent locations, with delivery options that include bank deposits, mobile wallets, and cash pickup across more than 200 countries and territories.

International money transfers remain essential for many Canadians. Funds sent abroad often support relatives, cover education expenses, pay for housing, or assist with healthcare and everyday living costs. As global mobility, migration, and remote work expand, the demand for reliable and fast transfer services continues to grow.

Within this environment, Western Union provides Canadians with multiple ways to move money internationally while maintaining access to a broad global network.

Speed and Flexibility in International Transfers

Speed plays an important role when selecting the best way to send money from Canada, particularly for urgent transfers. Western Union offers delivery speeds that range from near-instant cash pickup to bank account deposits that typically arrive within one to five business days depending on the destination country.

For many senders, the ability to deliver funds quickly provides reassurance when financial support is needed without delay. Cash pickup services allow recipients to access money shortly after the transfer is completed at participating agent locations around the world.

Bank account transfers offer another delivery option for recipients who prefer direct deposits. In markets where mobile wallets are widely used, Western Union also supports transfers directly to digital wallets, which can simplify access to funds for recipients who rely on mobile financial services.

This combination of delivery methods allows senders in Canada to select the transfer option that best matches the recipient's needs and local financial environment.

Digital Tools for Sending Money from Canada

Digital platforms now play a central role in international money transfers. Western Union allows Canadians to send money through its mobile application or website, making it possible to initiate transfers from home or while traveling.

Creating an account requires a short registration process and identity verification using standard identification such as a driver's license or passport. Once verified, users can begin sending transfers by selecting the destination country, entering the amount to send, and choosing a delivery method for the recipient.

Payment options available in Canada include debit cards, credit cards, and direct bank transfers. Cash payments are also accepted at agent locations for individuals who prefer to complete transfers in person.

After a transfer is completed, Western Union assigns a unique Money Transfer Control Number, or MTCN. This number allows senders and recipients to track the transaction and confirm when funds have been delivered.

Tracking tools available through the website and mobile app provide status updates throughout the transfer process.

Interac e-Transfer Integration for Canadian Senders

Western Union has also introduced Interac e-Transfer Request as a payment option for customers sending money from Canada. This feature allows transfers to be funded directly through participating Canadian bank accounts without entering card details.

The process follows the same general steps as other transfers. After initiating the transaction through the Western Union app or website, users can select Interac e-Transfer Request as the payment method. The sender then authorizes the payment through their bank.

This approach simplifies the funding process while maintaining the speed and convenience associated with digital transfers.

Integration with widely used banking tools such as Interac e-Transfer supports smoother payment experiences for Canadian customers who already rely on online banking for daily financial activities.

Security Measures and Transaction Monitoring

Security also remains a core component of international money transfer services. Western Union protects user information using encryption technologies that safeguard personal and payment data while transactions move across the internet.

Online and mobile transfers are protected through secure systems designed to safeguard sensitive information during transactions. These protections help keep details such as passwords, account information, and payment data secure while transfers are processed.

Western Union also follows recognized industry standards for handling payment information. These standards set strict procedures for how cardholder data is processed and stored across digital platforms and payment systems, helping maintain the security of financial transactions.

Transaction monitoring systems help identify unusual activity and support fraud prevention efforts. Identity verification procedures are often required for certain transfers to meet regulatory requirements and reduce the risk of unauthorized activity.

Western Union also maintains a Fraud Resource Center that provides educational resources about common scams and guidance on reporting suspicious activity.

Global Network and Local Access

Western Union's global reach remains one of its defining characteristics. The service supports transfers to more than 200 countries and territories through a network that combines digital platforms with physical agent locations.

This allows recipients to collect funds through the method most accessible to them. In regions where banking infrastructure may be limited, cash pickup remains an important option. Recipients can visit local agent partners to receive funds using the transfer reference number provided by the sender.

In markets with stronger digital banking systems, bank deposits and mobile wallet transfers offer convenient alternatives. This flexibility helps ensure that international transfers remain accessible to people across different financial environments.

The combination of digital services and in-person locations supports a wide range of users, from individuals sending occasional remittances to households that depend on regular international transfers.

Supporting Cross-Border Financial Connections

International money transfers play an important role in connecting families, communities, and businesses across borders. For many households, remittances represent a critical source of income. For freelancers and entrepreneurs, cross-border payments help sustain participation in global markets.

Services that facilitate secure and timely transfers allow individuals to maintain financial ties across countries. Western Union supports these connections through a network designed to move money across multiple currencies and financial systems.

As international mobility continues to expand, access to reliable transfer services remains an important part of global financial connectivity.

Read the full review at Better Business Advice.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company is committed to helping people around the world who aspire to build financial futures for themselves, their loved ones and their communities. Our leading cross-border, cross-currency money movement, payments and digital financial services empower consumers, businesses, financial institutions and governments - across more than 200 countries and territories and nearly 130 currencies - to connect with billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and a global footprint of hundreds of thousands of retail locations. Our goal is to offer accessible financial services that help people and communities prosper. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

About Better Business Advice: Better Business Advice covers the news and strategies driving modern business success. The information provided by Better Business Advice does not, and is not intended to, constitute legal advice; instead, all information, content, and materials are for general informational purposes only. As an affiliate, Better Business Advice may earn commissions from services mentioned in the links provided.

SOURCE BetterBusinessAdvice.com