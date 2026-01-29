Best Western® Hotels & Resorts and Tripadvisor® Launch AI-Powered Trip Planning Experience to Help Soccer Fans Navigate 2026 Travel

This interactive platform simplifies multi-city travel planning and highlights more than 200 BWH® Hotels properties near soccer matches

PHOENIX, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Western Hotels & Resorts , the globally recognized hospitality brand within the BWH Hotels portfolio, and the world's largest travel guidance platform, Tripadvisor , today announce the launch of their new " Go for the Goal " platform, an innovative AI-powered trip planning experience designed to help soccer fans plan multi-city travel itineraries ahead of the world's biggest international soccer tournament in Summer 2026.

Tripadvisor and Best Western Hotels & Resorts Go for the Goal homepage

The Tripadvisor platform leverages AI to analyze travelers' preferences and Tripadvisor technology to address the unique challenges of traveling for large-scale sporting events, where fans often need to coordinate lodging, transportation and activities across multiple cities within a short timeframe. The experience brings together Best Western Hotels & Resorts options near matches, route suggestions between matches and curated recommendations, from local dining and cultural highlights to fan-friendly experiences along the way. By combining traveler inputs with Tripadvisor data, the experience provides tailored guidance and recommendations that help fans plan confidently and stay flexible as itineraries evolve.

"Soccer is surging across North America, and this summer's once-in-a-generation global tournament will inspire millions to hit the road and follow the action. We're committed to offering intuitive, data-driven solutions that help today's travelers discover and book hotels with ease," said Joelle Park, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, BWH Hotels. "By partnering with Tripadvisor, we're reimagining the planning experience with AI—making multi-city journeys simpler, helping guests uncover new destinations and ensuring they find welcoming places to stay that fit their needs."

Powered by Tripadvisor data, the "Go for the Goal" platform features more than 200 BWH Hotels properties located within a 25-mile radius of host stadiums across North America. Hotel recommendations are designed to prioritize convenience and availability, while also offering a range of accommodations across the BWH Hotels portfolio, from luxury stays within WorldHotels™ to economy options such as SureStay®, helping fans stay close to the action while easily finding nearby alternatives as plans change.

"With our dynamic AI trip planner, we're using cutting-edge technology to elevate the journey for travelers heading to this global event," said Steven Paganelli, VP, Global Media & Partnerships at Tripadvisor. "Rarely do events at this scale occur, and with sports tourism booming, we're thrilled to team up with Best Western to champion fans and power an all-new era of AI-driven travel. At the heart of this partnership is the traveler who we're arming with the right insights, guidance and inspiration to plan their perfect trip, giving them everything they need to get closer to the action with confidence and ease."

The experience is now available across the United States, Canada and Mexico, with additional international markets planned. It is available in both English and Spanish.

Best Western Hotels & Resorts is also an official partner of the United Soccer League (USL). The launch of "Go for the Goal" marks the next chapter in the brand's ongoing efforts to celebrate and support the growth of soccer and its fanbase across North America.

For more information and to plan your soccer journey for Summer 2026, visit goforthegoal.ai .

About BWH® Hotels

BWH Hotels is a leading, global hospitality enterprise comprised of three hotel companies, including WorldHotels™, Best Western® Hotels & Resorts and SureStay® Hotels. The global enterprise boasts approximately 4,300 hotels in over 100 countries and territories worldwide.* With 18 brands across every chain scale segment, from economy to luxury, BWH Hotels suits the needs of developers and guests in every market. For more information, visit bwhhotels.com .

*Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.

About Tripadvisor, Inc.

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform*, helps millions of people each month** become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use Tripadvisor's website and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than a billion reviews and contributions, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby.

Tripadvisor LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tripadvisor, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIP). The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. own and operate a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, operating under various websites and apps.

* Source: SimilarWeb, unique users de-duplicated monthly, December 2025.

** Source: Tripadvisor internal log files

