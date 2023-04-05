Best Western New Smyrna Beach Hotel & Suites Reopens After Hurricane Ian Damage

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 101-suite Best Western New Smyrna Beach Hotel & Suites, closed to guests since Hurricane Ian hit in September 2022, will reopen on Monday, April 3. The beachfront hotel located at 1401 South Atlantic Avenue is owned by Key International, a leading investment and development company, and managed by LBA Hospitality of Dothan, Alabama.

Best Western - New Smyrna Beach, FL

"We're very proud to be re-opening the doors to this New Smyrna favorite," said Executive Vice President of Hospitality for Key International, Shawn Gracey. "We have an incredibly resilient team which has been working tirelessly to resume operations and continue welcoming guests to experience one of Florida's top-rated beach towns."

The Best Western New Smyrna Beach Hotel & Suites offers magnificent views of shuttle launches from Cape Canaveral and numerous activities in and around the picturesque waters and sandy beaches of New Smyrna Beach. The eight-story hotel is also close to Turtle Mound and Ponce Inlet, and the shops and restaurants along Flagler Avenue and Canal Street.

Each guestroom has been updated with freshly painted walls and new carpeting and furnishings. Guestrooms feature luxury bedding, kitchenettes, and balconies with unobstructed views of the gorgeous blue waters of the Atlantic Ocean. Amenities include complimentary Wi-Fi, an outdoor swimming pool with a newly resurfaced sundeck, a fitness center and onsite dining.

For more information on the Best Western New Smyrna Beach Hotel & Suites or to make reservations please call directly at 386-426-0020, or visit their website.

About LBA Hospitality

Established in 1973, LBA Hospitality is one of the leading hotel management, development, and consulting companies in the US. With an extensive portfolio of award-winning hotels in the East, Southeast, and Southwest, LBA Hospitality is a recognized leader in developing and operating the most respected brands under Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Best Western, and InterContinental Hotel Group franchise licenses. For more than five decades, LBA Hospitality has continued to set a higher standard in hotel development, management, and guest satisfaction, resulting in sustained, profitable growth for owners. For more information, visit www.lbahospitality.com.

About Key International

Key International is a global real estate development and investment firm with over $8 billion in projects and operations in Florida, Spain and Portugal. Since its inception in 1970, the firm has been a driving force in the growth of South Florida's real estate market, as developers and owners of high-profile properties including the Eden Roc Resort Miami Beach, the Marriott Stanton Hotel South Beach and the 848 Brickell Avenue office building. Key International has also led the way as developers of marquee residential projects including 1010 Brickell, 400 Sunny Isles, Mint and Ivy on the Miami River, Parks at Delray and Waterways Luxury Apartments & Marina in St. Petersburg. Its hospitality division has nearly doubled over the last five years via strategic developments and acquisitions in top-rated leisure markets, exemplified by the award-winning Embassy Suites St. Augustine Beach Resort. Key's most recent acquisition, The Perry Hotel & Marina Key West, gives it a strategic footprint in the highest RevPAR market in the country.

Please see keyint.com for more information on the company and its portfolio.

Contact:

Judy Cluck

Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Larry Blumberg & Associates, Inc.

678-977-8316

[email protected]

SOURCE LBA Hospitality