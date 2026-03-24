Best Western Plus Pepper Tree Inn Santa Barbara Converts to Marriott Lifestyle Brand

Best Western Plus Pepper Tree Inn Santa Barbara Converts to FOUND Hotels, Santa Barbara, Series by Marriott as Part of Hawkins Way Capital Portfolio.

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SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawkins Way Capital and FOUND Hotels announced that Best Western Plus Pepper Tree Inn, a long-standing Santa Barbara favorite for travelers, has now upgraded and rebranded to become FOUND Hotels, Santa Barbara, Series by Marriott , bringing Marriott Bonvoy® rewards, complimentary breakfast, free parking, and enhanced guest services to one of the city's most recognized hospitality landmarks.

FOUND Hotels, Santa Barbara, Series by Marriott

Located on Upper State Street, the 150-room hotel offers a relaxed, garden-style retreat with lush courtyards and two outdoor pools. Just minutes from downtown, the harbor, and the region's celebrated beaches, the property sits adjacent to La Cumbre Plaza and provides convenient access to Highway 101, making it an ideal home base for exploring everything from the city's vibrant dining scene to the nearby Santa Ynez Valley wine country.

Now part of the Series by Marriott ™ collection, guests at FOUND Santa Barbara can earn and redeem Marriott Bonvoy® points, while enjoying the approachable charm and local character that has made the property a trusted stay for visitors to the destination for decades. With spacious accommodations, complimentary daily breakfast, and free on-site parking, the hotel is designed to serve a wide range of travelers, from weekend leisure visitors and families to corporate guests and small groups.

"Our goal is to enhance the guest experience while honoring the legacy of this beloved Santa Barbara property," said Skylar Gustavson, General Manager, FOUND Hotels Santa Barbara, Series by Marriott™. "By joining the Marriott platform while maintaining the relaxed, welcoming atmosphere guests have always loved, we're able to offer travelers the best of both worlds - trusted hospitality paired with the benefits of Marriott Bonvoy."

FOUND Hotels Santa Barbara is also positioned as an ideal setting for corporate retreats, social gatherings, and wedding groups, offering flexible accommodations and an accessible location for events and celebrations.

"Santa Barbara continues to be a highly sought-after destination for weddings, small group events, and corporate travel," said Elisa Stumpf, Director of Sales, FOUND Hotels Santa Barbara, Series by Marriott™. "With our central location, comfortable accommodations, and added value through complimentary breakfast and parking, we're excited to welcome both new and returning guests for memorable stays and events."

The opening builds on the strategic partnership announced in September 2025 between Hawkins Way Capital and Marriott International to convert six properties to FOUND Hotels, Series by Marriott™, marking the U.S. debut of the Series by Marriott™ brand. FOUND Santa Barbara joins the growing portfolio as the latest property in the collection.

For more information about FOUND Santa Barbara, visit Marriott.com/SBASE

ABOUT HAWKINS WAY CAPITAL

Hawkins Way Capital is a fully vertically integrated real estate company with $3 billion of assets under management, specializing in value-add and opportunistic investments across asset classes and geographies. With a focus on hospitality, multifamily, and student housing, Hawkins Way Capital's strategy centers on acquiring underutilized properties and repositioning them into long-term, high-performing investments. www.hawkinsway.com

ABOUT MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

Marriott International, Inc. is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of over 9,600 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 143 countries and territories. Marriott operates, franchises, and licenses lodging properties worldwide and offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel program. For more information, visit www.marriott.com and www.marriottnewscenter.com

Media Contact:

Greta Vanhersecke

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917-751-5037

SOURCE Hawkins Way Capital