Best Wishes and Happy Labor Day from Fine Art Shippers

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On this special occasion, the art logistics company Fine Art Shippers wants to congratulate everyone on Labor Day. We are incredibly proud to work with so many amazing people from the world of art and so many talented artists who are not afraid to share their vision and passion for art with the community. Thank you so much to all those who work hard in this difficult period of the coronavirus pandemic, helping and supporting each other even when times are rough. At Fine Art Shippers, we highly appreciate everything you do, and we want to wish the art community in New York and worldwide a great Labor Day full of joy and relaxation!

Fine Art Shippers

Labor Day is an amazing holiday that pays tribute to the achievements and contributions of American workers, no matter what kind of work they do. It is also a time to celebrate the benefits we enjoy at our jobs. Even though this year has appeared to be a challenging one for all of us, we are thankful for the opportunity to continue working with the art community and serving their art handling and logistics needs. At Fine Art Shippers, we believe that Labor Day 2020 is a very special holiday weekend and a wonderful opportunity for each and every one of us to unwind, relax, and enjoy the company of family and friends.

Oleg Kushnirskiy, Co-Founder of Fine Art Shippers, and the rest of the team would like to thank Jay Garay, a shipping coordinator at Hindman Auctions, and all the amazing people working at Laumont, Agora Gallery, Showplace Antique + Design Center, The Original Miami Beach Antique Show, Art Basel, and other organizations and institutions we had the pleasure to work with this year. We would also like to congratulate and to thank our dear partners The British Shop and Elite Export Cargo Services, as well as other art shipping and logistics companies for their support in these tough times. Please know that your collaboration makes a huge difference in the success of Fine Art Shippers, and it is highly appreciated by our team.

Special thanks to our loyal clients, private collectors, galleries, museums, auction houses, and art lovers all over the world, who have made it possible to ensure that art logistics never stops. At Fine Art Shippers, we want our partners and clients to know that we are always on their side and ready to help with any art shipping, packing, crating, and installation needs, as well as to provide a whole range of other fine art services. Together, we will overcome any struggles and continue to grow and develop the fascinating world of art.

Enjoy everything you have this Labor Day! Best wishes from Fine Art Shippers, your trusted art logistics company in New York!

