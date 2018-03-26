Bestpass Adds J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., to Client Roster

To date, Bestpass has saved its customers more than $87 million on toll-related costs and anticipates achieving cost savings for J.B. Hunt.

J.B. Hunt provides innovative supply chain solutions to a diverse group of customers throughout North America. Leveraging decades of industry experience, J.B. Hunt applies a technology-driven approach to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency and delivering value to their operations. Services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more.

About Bestpass, Inc.

Bestpass is in the business of saving commercial fleets and drivers time and money. Founded in 2001 by the Trucking Association of New York, Bestpass provides nationwide streamlined toll management services, including consolidated billing, volume discounts, violation processing and a single service compatible with more than 40 tolling groups and all transponder-based weigh station bypass networks. With more than 400,000 deployed transponders and more than 200,000 toll transactions every day, Bestpass is a trusted partner both on the road and in the back office. To learn more, visit www.bestpass.com.

