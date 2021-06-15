Bestpass Expands Toll Coverage to Alabama

ALBANY, N.Y., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bestpass®, the comprehensive payment platform provider and leader in toll management solutions for commercial fleets in North America, today announced that the company has expanded its nationwide toll coverage network to Alabama through a partnership with American Roads.

Bestpass will offer its customers Alabama coverage on the Tuscaloosa Bypass, Foley Beach Express, Emerald Mountain Express, and Montgomery Express through its 6C protocol toll transponders. All four toll bridges are owned and operated by American Roads.

"We're looking forward to a direct line of data transfer with Bestpass, from vehicle information to payment processing, and we anticipate that the integration will result in a significantly positive impact on our operations," said Neal Belitsky, CFM, CEO of American Roads. "This is another example of how we can provide value to the commercial fleets using our facilities to deliver goods and provide services throughout Alabama and beyond."

In September 2019, Bestpass announced that it had reached an agreement to register its 6C transponders with the Transportation Corridor Agencies (TCA) for use by commercial fleets on The Toll Roads in Orange County, Calif. Bestpass offers a variety of national and regional transponder and coverage options for its commercial fleet customers, which operate hundreds of thousands of vehicles across North America.

"The emerging 6C protocol allowed us to provide our customers with toll interoperability throughout California, and this partnership with American Roads allows us to expand our 6C coverage to Alabama," said John Andrews, president and chief strategy officer for Bestpass. "We work with all toll protocols to ensure that our customers have the best possible toll management program, including our Complete Pass Scout device, which offers coast-to-coast coverage."

About Bestpass®

Bestpass is the comprehensive payment platform provider and leader in toll management solutions for commercial fleets of all shapes and sizes. With more than 14,000 customers and more than 678,000 deployed toll transponders in the United States and Canada, Bestpass ensures data accuracy, consolidates payments, delivers invaluable industry expertise, and saves its users time and money. Founded in 2001 by truckers for truckers, Bestpass is now a trusted partner on the road and in the back office for customers, tolling authorities, and related organizations. To learn more, visit www.bestpass.com.





