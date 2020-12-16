Bestpass Surpasses 10,000 Customers

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bestpass, the comprehensive payment platform provider that is the leader in toll management solutions for commercial fleets, recently surpassed 10,000 customers, with more than 630,000 active transponders on the road, facilitating 280,000 seamless transactions per day for customers on the company's nationwide toll coverage network.

"This milestone is a testament to our loyal customers and partners, as well as the value that Bestpass solutions provide. I salute our employees, who work hard every day to ensure excellent service in toll management," said Tom Fogarty, CEO of Bestpass. "While this year has been challenging in many ways, Bestpass is continuing to build momentum into the new year with continuous innovation in its offerings."

Bestpass has released multiple new products and services in recent months, including new nationwide and regional toll transponder technology, as well as new and innovative Cost Centers functionality within the company's customer web portal to facilitate better fleet data management and streamlined reporting.

To keep up with the growing demand for the Bestpass service and rapid company growth, the company increased the size of its team by more than 20 percent. This brings the total number of employees to more than 100, and Bestpass is continuing to seek bright, innovative teammates in development, customer service, finance, sales, and other teams.

About Bestpass®

Bestpass is the comprehensive payment platform provider and leader in toll management solutions for commercial fleets of all shapes and sizes. With more than 10,000 customers and more than 630,000 deployed toll transponders in the United States and Canada, Bestpass ensures data accuracy, consolidates payments, delivers invaluable industry expertise, and saves its users time and money. Founded in 2001 by truckers for truckers, Bestpass is now a trusted partner on the road and in the back office for customers, tolling authorities, and related organizations. To learn more, visit www.bestpass.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Nick Crounse

[email protected]

(518) 458-1579 x215

SOURCE Bestpass, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.bestpass.com

