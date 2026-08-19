BestQool's Sauna Light: A Red and Near-Infrared Therapy Panel Rated for Sauna Heat and Bathroom Humidity

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BestQool has released Sauna Light, a red and near-infrared light therapy panel built to operate where most panel lights fail: inside an actual sauna or a bathroom. Rated for extreme heat and humidity and rounded out with voice control, modular stacking, and wireless audio, Sauna Light is designed to easily move between rooms.

BestQool Sauna Light is designed for use in hot, humid environments, including saunas and bathrooms, and combines 660 nm red and 850 nm near-infrared light.

BestQool was founded when its engineers saw people around them managing chronic fatigue, discomfort, and stress with medication rather than addressing the cause. Searching for a non-invasive alternative, the team turned to red light therapy; they tested early units within their own community and refined the design around real user feedback. That work led to BestQool's first branded device and helped establish the company as one of the fastest-growing health-tech brands in North America's red light therapy space.

Sauna Light is the company's first panel engineered specifically for sauna conditions, combining 660 nm red and 850 nm near-infrared light across a 10.7-by-18.9-inch effective coverage area at a distance of 6 inches. The 660 nm wavelength supports healthy-looking skin[1][2], while 850 nm near-infrared light penetrates more deeply, supports local circulation[3], and supports post-workout recovery[4]. Together, the two wavelengths provide a non-invasive light session that fits easily into a daily wellness ritual. It delivers a total output of 120 watts.

"We didn't want red light therapy to stop working the moment someone left the bedroom," said Jacob, core engineer and founder of BestQool. "Sauna Light had to hold up in a hot, humid sauna, work safely in the bathroom, and still fit into an evening routine, so the benefit carries from one room to the next."

Rated for the Sauna, Not Just Water-Resistant

Sauna Light is rated to operate in temperatures from -20°C (-4°F) to 55°C (131°F) and humidity from 50 to 95 percent, conditions few home panel lights are built to handle. A vented, floating panel design paired with an internal, fan-driven cooling system keeps heat from reaching the unit body, and an IPX6 rating, uncommon among panel lights, lets it withstand incidental splashing in a bathroom or steam room. The design is further reinforced with a PET-coated control panel, a waterproof DC power interface, a waterproof speaker, and a waterproof silicone sealing layer.

To put that protection in context: picture a roughly 60-square-foot bathroom with an 8-foot ceiling, door closed and exhaust fan off, running a shower at about 108°F (42°C) and 2.5 gallons per minute (9.5 liters per minute) continuously for 15 minutes — Sauna Light delivers red light therapy steadily throughout. (For illustration only; not a guarantee of performance under specific real-world conditions.)

Voice Control, Stacking, and Built-In Sound

A built-in voice module lets users control light settings and toggle white noise hands-free, using keywords printed on a sticker on the back of the panel. That means a user can keep both hands free, as they work up a lather or tend the sauna stones, while controlling the panel on the opposite wall by voice alone. Quick-connect hooks allow users to stack multiple units vertically for greater coverage or pair the panel with BestQool's Mobile Stand for convenient, upright use, while a single unit detaches easily when needed. Sauna Light also connects wirelessly to stream music or its built-in white noise. "One of the harder parts of designing this panel was building interactive features like voice control and phone-connected audio without giving up protective performance," said Jacob.

Specs & Availability

At 7.7 pounds (3.5 kg) and 10.2 by 3.0 by 19.9 inches (26 by 7.6 by 50.6 cm), Sauna Light has a silver aluminum-alloy housing and a red light panel face. The unit is FCC-certified (Certificate ID: 2BUXS-SAUNA) and ships with protective goggles, an instruction manual, a door hook, an adjustable strap, a mounting cable, and a power adapter. It carries a two-year warranty, which is extendable to three years with product registration. Sauna Light will launch first in North America, with international availability to follow, on BestQool's official website and Amazon, at a suggested retail price of $399 USD, in late July 2026.

About BestQool

BestQool's mission is to bring clinically validated light therapy into daily routines. By combining user-centered design and advanced product iteration, the company provides safe, effective photobiomodulation technology for personal care and small professional environments.

Media Contact

Giselle

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References [1] Mota LR, Duarte IDS, Galache TR, et al. Photobiomodulation Reduces Periocular Wrinkle Volume by 30%: A Randomized Controlled Trial. Photobiomodulation, Photomedicine, and Laser Surgery. 2023;41(2):48–56. doi:10.1089/photob.2022.0114. [2] Bragato EF, Paisano AF, Pavani C, et al. Role of Photobiomodulation Application Frequency in Facial Rejuvenation: Randomized, Sham-Controlled, Double-Blind, Clinical Trial. Lasers in Medical Science. 2025;40(1):170. doi:10.1007/s10103-025-04383-1. [3] Spongberg CV, Stack ER, Aprigliano C, et al. What to Look for in Red Light Therapy: A Product Guide Backed by Science. Cureus. 2026;18(3). doi:10.7759/cureus.105378. [4] Paolillo FR, Corazza AV, Borghi-Silva A, et al. Infrared LED Irradiation Applied During High-Intensity Treadmill Training Improves Maximal Exercise Tolerance in Postmenopausal Women: A 6-Month Longitudinal Study. Lasers in Medical Science. 2013;28(2):415–422. doi:10.1007/s10103-012-1062-y.

The cited research evaluates red and near-infrared light generally and was not conducted using Sauna Light. Individual results may vary. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE Bestqool