BestQool's BQ60Pro: Next-Generation 6-Wavelength Home Red Light Therapy Device with Enhanced Output and Smarter Flexibility

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the launch of BestQool, this company has always aimed to deliver the most for its customers and continuously improve its home-use products, focusing on red light therapy devices. BestQool's executives carefully summarized feedback on the BQ60 and developed an improved version, the BQ60Pro.

Powered by an advanced 6-wavelength configuration, the BQ60Pro delivers enhanced irradiance for multi-depth tissue support—while its innovative, space-saving mounting system allows 360° rotation and flexible positioning for precise, convenient red light treatment anywhere.

"BQ60's strong market performance proved the maturity and reliability of its core design framework," says Jacob, CEO of BestQool. "The BQ60Pro not only builds on that foundation with broader spectral distribution but, crucially, also gives our customers an unprecedentedly flexible, compact panel mounting solution."

The new device from BestQool has been FDA cleared, confirming its high efficiency and gentle safety. The BQ60Pro is now available at a special retail price of just 289 USD.

Same 60 LEDs, Stronger Output, Smarter Reach

Even though the BQ60Pro has the same number of LEDs as the previous version, the new device has significantly expanded its wavelength configuration to include 630 nm, 660 nm, 680 nm, 810 nm, 850 nm, and 940 nm. In addition, thanks to improved power output, the BQ60Pro achieves localized irradiance up to 65.7 mW/cm² (at a distance of 6 inches). Combined with its 6-wavelength configuration, this enhanced output enables interaction with tissues at varying depths, supporting a range of physiological functions:

630 nm & 660 nm: Stimulates collagen production, improves skin tone, and supports superficial skin healing [1] .

. 680 nm: Supports reparative processes in the middle layers of the skin and wound healing [2] .

. 810 nm & 850 nm: Improves blood flow and circulation, supports muscle recovery, and has anti-inflammatory effects [3] .

. 940 nm: Promotes deep tissue oxygenation and overall tissue recovery [4].

Innovative Mounting Solution: Save Floor Space, Target With Flexibility

BQ60Pro features a rotatable stand and new base design for flexible, user-friendly operation in various environments.

Space-Saving Mount Above the Floor: Includes hanging hardware and a clip to secure the device on the edge of desks, bedside tables, or other elevated surfaces, freeing tabletop and floor space.

Precision in Every Angle: The panel supports 360° rotations and 90° upward tilt, allowing flexible setup anywhere.

Unlike the panel devices commonly seen on the market that offer only fixed horizontal or vertical irradiation, the flexibility of the BQ60Pro is entirely defined by the user's imagination. Users who wanted to receive facial or targeted red light therapy while lying in bed had to invest in bulky floor stands or dedicated mounting systems. Those who wished to use red light therapy in workout environments often had to improvise—propping one side of the device up with weight plates or other objects to achieve the proper treatment angle.

Now, the BQ60Pro can simply be secured to a headboard or existing equipment within a gym, enabling precise and comprehensive treatment sessions with maximum convenience and minimal setup.

Featuring a 6-wavelength configuration, enhanced output, and a flexible, space-saving mounting design, the BQ60Pro is now available on BestQool's Amazon store and its official website.

About BestQool

BestQool's mission is to bring clinically validated light therapy into daily routines. By combining user-centered design and advanced product iteration, they provide safe, effective photobiomodulation technology for personal care and small professional environments.

