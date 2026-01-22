BestQool Reveals Black Friday Consumer Trends: Flexibility and Performance Shape Red Light Therapy Purchases

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As red light therapy continues to integrate into everyday wellness routines, Black Friday 2025 provided insight into evolving consumer behavior.

BestQool's analysis of its Black Friday sales data indicates solid year-over-year growth in North American and European markets, along with gradual shifts in consumer preferences toward device form factor, usage flexibility, and performance—reflecting changing purchase considerations at the end of 2025.

Key consumer trends in red light therapy

Mobility Solutions Become Key Consideration in Red Light Therapy

The Mobile stand designed by BestQool is to accommodate large panel lights of various sizes from most brands; with a simple, sturdy mounting structure and an integrated caster system, it significantly improves the mobility of panel lights. During BestQool's 2025 Black Friday promotion, orders for Mobile stand increased eightfold in total order share compared with 2024. This growth reflects a growing awareness among consumers of the awkward and impractical experience of using large panel lights in home environments.

Wearable Formats Gain Share at Comparable Budget Levels

BestQool's Redot series focuses on delivering red light sessions through belt and mat form factors, including the Redot S for abdominal use, the larger Redot M suitable for the neck, shoulders, or lower back, and the half-body-sized Redot L. During Black Friday 2025, while being promoted alongside the similarly priced BQ series, Redot series sales increased by 1.2× compared with the same period in 2024. At the same time, its share of total promotional sales doubled year over year. This shift indicates a growing consumer preference for more flexible device formats when budget levels are comparable.

Panel Lights Remain the Primary Product Category by Sales

"Are panel lights still the most central pillar of BestQool's brand appeal? —Without question," said CEO Jacob.

BestQool's panel light lineup consists of two series: the entry-level BQ series and the higher-budget professional Pro series. Represented by the BQ60, the BQ series delivers strong dual-wavelength output in a compact, portable form factor, while the Pro series—exemplified by the Pro300—offers four wavelengths designed to support deeper tissue coverage across a half-body area. Both series provide highly competitive performance within their respective price ranges, making them representative products within the panel light category. Despite expansion in other product types, BestQool panel light sales during Black Friday 2025 reached 1.5 times the volume recorded during Black Friday 2024, reaffirming panel lights as the most widely adopted red light device.

From trends to long-term value

The consumer shifts observed during Black Friday reflect red light therapy's transition from a single-device purchase toward a long-term wellness solution that prioritizes sustained use and lifestyle compatibility. With stable output as its foundation and increasingly flexible, user-oriented design, BestQool continues to narrow the distance between red light technology and everyday life—helping users realize the long-term value of red light therapy in a sustainable, routine-friendly way.

About BestQool

BestQool's mission is to bring clinically validated light therapy into daily routines. By combining user-centered design with advanced product iteration, the company provides safe and effective red light therapy technology for personal care and small professional environments.

