Bestselling Author B.J. Steele Launches 9th Novel -- The Secrets We Keep -- Introducing the Passion-Fueled New "Secret Series"

Readers Invited to Help Shape Book 2 in an Interactive Holiday Reading Experience

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bestselling author B.J. Steele proudly announces the release of their ninth novel, The Secrets We Keep — the electrifying first installment in the brand-new "Secret Series." Known for the wildly popular Billionaire Boss Series, Steele delivers a bold new story world where passion, power, and secrets collide.

Book Cover

Set in the mysterious coastal town of Willow Cove, The Secrets We Keep explores the complex layers of desire, betrayal, and hidden truths. Each chapter draws readers deeper into a seductive web of suspense and romance that defines Steele's signature storytelling style.

But this release offers fans more than a captivating read — it's an invitation to be part of the creative journey.

Readers Become Co-Creators: Vote for a Character in Book 2

In a first-of-its-kind opportunity, readers of The Secrets We Keep are invited to help shape the next book in the series. By joining the VIP Email List at www.bjsteelebooks.com, fans can participate in an exclusive survey to vote on a character who will appear in Book 2 of the Secret Series.

"Romance and suspense fans are passionate storytellers in their own right," said Steele. "Inviting them into the process makes the series a shared experience. Together, we're building something truly unique."

Participation is completely voluntary, and VIP members will also receive exclusive updates, early access, giveaways, and behind-the-scenes news about upcoming releases.

Explore the World of B.J. Steele

At www.bjsteelebooks.com, readers can experience movie-style book trailers for both the Billionaire Boss Series and The Secret Series, view book covers, and access direct links to order.

https://steelepublishingllc.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/Video/BillionaireBodyguard-45sec.mp4

https://steelepublishingllc.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/Video/KnockedUp-45sec.mp4

https://steelepublishingllc.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/Video/Vegas-45sec.mp4

https://steelepublishingllc.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/Video/SecretsWeKeep-45sec.mp4

All nine of Steele's books are available now on Amazon, including the breakout hit Knocked Up by the Billionaire Boss, available exclusively on Kindle and Kindle Unlimited. The newest release, The Secrets We Keep, will also be available in audiobook format, offering fans another way to experience Steele's signature blend of emotion and intensity.

Ready to turn up the heat?

Watch the trailers, explore every series, and order your copy today:

https://www.bjsteelebooks.com/

Or visit Amazon:

https://www.amazon.com/stores/B.-J.-Steele/author/B0FRJ4M41G?ref=dbs_m_mng_rwt_byln&isDramIntegrated=true&shoppingPortalEnabled=true&ccs_id=3d45015a-634a-4d15-ba17-29e0148e2470

About B.J. Steele

B.J. Steele is a bestselling author celebrated for creating steamy, suspenseful romance worlds where ambition and desire collide. Known for the Billionaire Boss Series and now The Secret Series, Steele crafts stories that immerse readers in power, passion, and high-stakes emotion. Each novel offers a front-row seat to the worlds of luxury, temptation, and secrets that can't stay buried.

Media Contact:

B.J. Steele Books

B. J. Steele

1-813-563-3602

[email protected]

www.bjsteelebooks.com

SOURCE B.J. Steele