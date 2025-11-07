Veteran B. J. Steele Donates 10% of Book Proceeds to Food Banks and Veterans' Causes This Holiday Season

Help Us Reach Our Goal! Bringing Hope, One Book at a Time

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, readers can do more than escape into a good story—they can help feed families, support veterans, and spread hope nationwide. From November 1, 2025, through January 31, 2026, 10 percent of the net proceeds from monthly book sales will be donated to food banks, hunger relief organizations, Disabled American Veterans, Veterans, Meals on Wheels, and other charities throughout Tampa Bay and across the United States.

Knocked Up by the Billionaire Boss – Vegas Burned by the Billionaire Bodyguard

Every purchase made during this three-month campaign becomes part of a greater mission. Beyond romance and adventure, each book sold helps put food on tables, uplift struggling families, and remind communities that hope is still alive.

"As a veteran who was disabled in service, I know firsthand how powerful hope can be," said B. J. Steele, author of the Billionaire Boss Series and The Secret Series. "For a little more than the price of a few cups of coffee, readers can enjoy eight heartwarming and passionate stories—while making a meaningful difference. Our goal is to reach one million book sales within these three months. Imagine the impact we can make together!"

A Story That Gives Back

At the core of this campaign is a simple truth: stories have the power to change lives. Every title in the Billionaire Boss Series and The Secret Series brings readers a mix of love, resilience, and redemption—all while helping real people facing food insecurity.

The initiative supports essential programs that provide meals for seniors, veterans, and families in need. With each purchase, readers become part of a national effort to fight hunger and bring comfort to those struggling during the holiday season.

Pre–Black Friday Author Special

To kick off this charitable campaign, readers can take advantage of a Pre–Black Friday Special featuring an irresistible deal:

Get all 8 sizzling books in the Billionaire Boss Series for just $23.92 — a savings of more than $16 off the regular bundle price!

Eight alpha billionaires.

Eight unforgettable love stories.

One exclusive offer.

SPECIAL PRE–BLACK FRIDAY LINK – CLICK TO ORDER

Available now for a limited time on Amazon.

Join the Movement

This holiday season, every page read brings more than entertainment—it brings nourishment, dignity, and hope. Each purchase between November 1, 2025, and January 31, 2026, helps ensure that no one is left behind during a season meant for giving.

Together, readers and authors can help close the gap on hunger, honor our veterans, and make a meaningful difference—one book at a time.

Let's see some happy faces. Don't you agree?

Contact:

B. J. Steele

Phone: 1-813-656-8780, Ext. 800

Email:[email protected]

Website: https://www.bjsteelebooks.com/

