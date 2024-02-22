Bestselling Collaboration from Crate & Barrel, Crate & Kids and Leanne Ford Returns with the New "Origins Collection"

The collection brings fresh new designs for the whole home, including furniture, decor and tabletop

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crate & Barrel, Crate & Kids and Leanne Ford are teaming back up, unveiling the latest installment from their customer-favorite collaboration. The new, "Origins Collection," is a whole-home celebration, featuring fresh spins inspired by Leanne Ford's bestselling work with the brands. The collection is comprised of more than 120 pieces with effortless design, from layered neutrals to dreamy curves and a little rock-and-roll edge, that can be seen in sofas, dinnerware, cribs and more.

Leanne Ford for Crate & Barrel Leanne Ford for Crate & Kids

"This new collection is the culmination of our longstanding and special partnership with Leanne, celebrating her original artistic vision and design process," says Sebastian Brauer, Senior Vice President of Product Design, Crate & Barrel. "Art, creating and living with purpose is inherent in both the Crate & Barrel brand and Leanne's DNA. We continued our evolution by combining design styles and different eras with a warm neutral color palette, unique artisanal touches, innovative materials and a cohesive edit and narrative."

The Origins Collection draws influence from the iconic designs of the brands' previous collaborations with designer Leanne Ford. Pieces feature soulful updates to new classic designs, including the Gig Sofa, a relaxed, sun-bleached leather take on the timeless Chesterfield sofa, and a new iteration of the beloved Fields Cane Chair that is now available in a swivel option. The newest collaboration also includes never-before-seen designs from Leanne, including the Rica and Fields collections that bring caning and coastal cool to your bedroom.

Leanne Ford for Crate & Kids brings playful high-design to kid spaces and is directly inspired by products Leanne dreamed of when she was designing her daughter's nursery. Highlights include a new heart-shaped baby activity mat that mimics the designer's renowned hand-drawn heart sketch and the hand-carved FSC®-certified wooden Lennox Crib and Armoire Cabinet that showcase intricate details from the bestselling mirror Leanne designed for Crate & Barrel for the Fall 2021 collection.

"Curating this capsule felt special because I went back to my classic American design roots to present bright and airy pieces," says Leanne Ford. "This lasting collection pays homage to the work we've done together over the years, while incorporating unique and laid-back details. Inspiration came from every corner, from quilted jackets I saw on runways around the world that became the Mellow collection, to the Kiln Dinnerware, born out of the wonky wobbly ceramics I make in my Pittsburgh studio and reproduced by artisans in Portugal."

The collections feature a total of 129 new, exclusive pieces, starting at $8.95 and can be found in-store and online only at Crate & Barrel and Crate & Kids. Customers can use the Crate & Barrel Design Desk services available online and in-stores to help envision the Leanne Ford Collections in their homes.

About Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc.

Global specialty retailer Crate & Barrel Holdings Inc. curates inspiration for the modern home, connecting the creative work of artisans and designers to people and places around the world. Known for high-quality products, exclusive designs, and timeless style since 1962, Crate & Barrel Holdings Inc. includes lifestyle brands Crate & Barrel, CB2, Crate & Kids, and Hudson Grace. Today, the company is a member of the Otto Group and operates over 100 Crate & Barrel, CB2, and Hudson Grace stores throughout the U.S. and Canada, with franchise locations in nine countries. More than 200 million customers visit the Company's stores and websites each year. To learn more, visit www.crateandbarrel.com/about-us .

About Leanne Ford

Leanne Ford is an American interior designer admired for her modern yet lived-in aesthetic and signature "white on white" palette. Ford gained national attention for the 1907 schoolhouse turned home that she restored and designed in her hometown. Television audiences will recognize Ford from HGTV's Restored by the Fords and Home Again with the Fords, the home renovation series she co-hosted with brother Steve. Ford is equally known for her exclusive partnerships with Crate & Barrel and Crate & Kids, the home of her first-ever collection of furniture, decor and bedding. With the launch of FEEL FREE, Ford continues to expand her creative mission, inspiring readers everywhere to embrace the joy of creating. For more information, visit www.leanneford.com .

