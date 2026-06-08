BetaNXT CEO Robert Santella Named FinTech Business Leader of the Year at the 2026 FTF News Technology Innovation Awards

Latest Industry Accolade Highlights BetaNXT's Ongoing Innovation, Leadership & Excellence

NEW YORK, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BetaNXT, a leading provider of wealth management technology solutions with real-time data capabilities and an enhanced advisor experience, is pleased to announce that Robert A. Santella, Chief Executive Officer of BetaNXT, has won the 2026 FTF News Technology Innovation Award as FinTech Business Leader of the Year.

Presented by the Financial Technologies Forum and FTF News, the annual FTF News Technology Innovation Awards celebrate professionals, financial technology vendors, service providers, industry bodies, and regulators that have made significant and noteworthy achievements in post-trade processing operational excellence over the previous calendar year. BetaNXT and other winners will be honored at a gala to be held in New York on June 16, 2026.

"Thank you to FTF News for this recognition," noted Bob Santella, CEO of BetaNXT. "I'm honored to receive this award, but the real credit belongs to the talented team at BetaNXT whose passion, innovation and dedication drives our success. Together, we are helping our clients navigate an increasingly complex financial landscape by delivering modern, data-centric solutions that improve efficiency, transparency, and growth. This award underscores the momentum we've built and reinforces our commitment to leading the next generation of wealth management technology."

Since becoming CEO in July 2024, Bob Santella has led BetaNXT through a period of accelerated transformation, positioning the firm as a trusted, innovative partner to financial institutions across the wealth management industry. Defined by a forward-looking vision centered on modernization and responsible growth, Bob has driven major platform launches, including DataXChange, CastX, ReservePro, and TrustWealthX, while strengthening capabilities through the strategic acquisition of Delta Data. Under his leadership, BetaNXT has accelerated innovation across cloud-native technology, data interoperability, and AI-enabled solutions — including the recently launched InsightX — that help firms replace legacy systems, improve transparency, and scale efficiently.

About BetaNXT

BetaNXT is a leading provider of frictionless wealth management enterprise solutions, powered by real-time data capabilities. We support key stakeholders across the financial services ecosystem — including broker-dealers, advisors, wealth managers, issuers, asset managers and transfer agents. Our integrated approach empowers clients with scalable trading and settlement services, robust asset servicing capabilities, regulatory-compliant investor communications, and advanced data management and analytics. BetaNXT's solutions streamline operations, enhance productivity, strengthen compliance and reduce enterprise cost, helping clients excel in the digital age. For more information, visit www.betanxt.com.

Media Contacts:

Laura Marvin JConnelly for BetaNXT +1 (973) 934-5100 [email protected] Laura Barger Chief Marketing Officer, BetaNXT +1 (888) 949-9957, option 3 [email protected]

SOURCE BetaNXT