BetaNXT Modernizes Corporate Actions Experience

Leveraging the power of the combined BetaNXT capabilities, the end-to-end, modular solution enhances operational efficiency, reduces errors and ensures compliance and transparency

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BetaNXT, a provider of wealth management infrastructure solutions with real-time data capabilities and an enhanced advisor experience, has unveiled a suite of capabilities designed to address the complexities and demands of today's corporate actions landscape. Leveraging the DataXChange platform and BetaNXT's investor communications, securities processing, and tax and cost basis accounting services, the comprehensive approach automates and streamlines the complex processes associated with corporate actions, providing modular functionality tailored to the unique needs of retail and advisor-based financial institutions.

"Our Corporate Actions solution is a powerful demonstration of our vision of Connected Wealth," said Bob Santella, CEO of BetaNXT. "In today's fast-paced financial environment, institutions face increasing complexities and demands. BetaNXT recognizes these challenges and has developed a platform that addresses the growing complexity, high risk, and operational burden of corporate actions. Our solution enhances operational efficiency, reduces errors, and ensures compliance, giving clients the flexibility to adopt individual modules or the full suite based on their specific needs."

BetaNXT modernizes the entire corporate actions lifecycle, from announcement and notification through election, settlement, and tax and cost-basis reporting:

Automates Complex Processes : Reduces the need for manual intervention and provides real-time updates, decreasing operational risks.

: Reduces the need for manual intervention and provides real-time updates, decreasing operational risks. Enhances Transparency and Communication : Omnichannel distribution ensures timely, accurate information for all stakeholders.

: Omnichannel distribution ensures timely, accurate information for all stakeholders. Seamlessly Integrates with Existing Systems : Minimizes disruption and enhances operational efficiency from day one.

: Minimizes disruption and enhances operational efficiency from day one. Improves Compliance and Reporting : Provides audit trails, real-time compliance monitoring, and customizable reporting.

: Provides audit trails, real-time compliance monitoring, and customizable reporting. Supports Growth: Scalable architecture grows alongside the business, handling increasing volumes of transactions and more complex corporate actions.

"Corporate actions processing is overdue for modernization and will benefit from our recently launched real-time, data management platform, DataXChange. We are transforming the experience to meet today's digital-first reality," said Don Henderson, Chief Technology Officer of BetaNXT. "We are not only elevating the client experience on the front end, but also modernizing and simplifying operations on the back end. Our modular model offers broker-dealers greater flexibility through the ability to get up and running quickly. It also allows us to continue to innovate as the field evolves."

About BetaNXT

BetaNXT powers the future of connected wealth management infrastructure solutions, leveraging real-time data capabilities to enhance the wealth advisor experience. Combining industry expertise with the power of our proven Beta, Maxit, and Mediant businesses, we are focused on solving our customers' most demanding integration challenges with flexible, efficient, connected solutions that anticipate their changing needs. Our comprehensive approach reduces enterprise cost, streamlines operations processes, increases advisor productivity, and enhances the investor experience. Together with BetaNXT, wealth management firms are transforming their platforms into differentiating assets that enable enterprise scale and stimulate commercial growth. For more information visit www.betanxt.com.

