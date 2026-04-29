BetaNXT to Support Vanguard Investor Choice Program

Innovative Pass-Through Voting Solution Developed in Partnership with Tumelo Simplifies Proxy Voting Process for Investors in Participating Vanguard Funds

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BetaNXT, a leading provider of wealth management technology solutions with real-time data capabilities and an enhanced advisor experience, today announced that its pass-through voting solution, developed in collaboration with stewardship technology firm Tumelo, is now live in support of Vanguard Investor Choice.

This new technology expands access to more eligible investors to participate in Vanguard Investor Choice and seamlessly express their proxy voting preferences on corporate governance matters. The innovation combines technology from BetaNXT and Tumelo to support the end-to-end collection and application of investor voting preferences within the proxy voting process.

"We are pleased to be in the position to support Vanguard's efforts to expand its Investor Choice program," said Chris Nobles, Division Executive for Mediant, a BetaNXT business. "Our goal is to provide firms with customizable pass-through voting capabilities that align with their operating models while allowing investors to have a voice."

BetaNXT's technology is designed to integrate into existing proxy voting environments and can be deployed in client-branded workflows across asset managers, brokers, and advisors. This flexible model allows an organization to seamlessly incorporate pass-through voting capabilities while maintaining established governance and operational processes.

In December 2025, BetaNXT announced it had partnered with Tumelo to leverage their ProxySphere technology to make pass-through voting more accessible so that retail investors can have a greater say at how their proxies are voted. The partnership empowers brokers, asset managers, and retirement plans to offer individual investors and beneficial owners a more direct voice in corporate governance, at scale. To learn more, please visit https://betanxt.com/pass-through-voting.

Vanguard Investor Choice empowers individual investors, their advisors, 529 plans, and retirement plan sponsors to make their voices heard on important shareholder matters at portfolio companies held in participating Vanguard funds. Since launching in 2023, Vanguard Investor Choice has made index fund proxy voting accessible to nearly 22 million retail investors, across 32 Vanguard funds, covering $3.6 trillion in eligible equity index assets. Investor Choice offers a range of straightforward and distinct voting policy options that determine how an investor's share of the fund is voted. To learn more about the proxy voting policy options, please click here.

About BetaNXT

BetaNXT is a leading provider of frictionless wealth management enterprise solutions, powered by real-time data capabilities. We support key stakeholders across the financial services ecosystem — including broker-dealers, advisors, wealth managers, issuers, asset managers and transfer agents.

Our integrated approach empowers clients with scalable trading and settlement services, robust asset servicing capabilities, regulatory-compliant investor communications, and advanced data management and analytics. BetaNXT's solutions streamline operations, enhance productivity, strengthen compliance and reduce enterprise cost, helping clients excel in the digital age. By investing in platforms, products and partnerships, we transform our clients' platforms into strategic differentiators that drive efficiency, performance and growth. For more information, visit www.betanxt.com.

About Tumelo

Tumelo is a global specialist in stewardship technology. Its innovative voting infrastructure, ProxySphere, enables institutional and retail investors in pooled funds to vote their shares. ProxyBeacon, Tumelo's AI platform for proxy-voting research, helps investment stewardship teams quickly aggregate and analyze issuer data, create their own custom policy rules, and generate rule outputs, in-house, at scale. www.tumelo.com

About Vanguard

Founded in 1975, Vanguard is one of the world's leading investment management companies. The firm offers investments, advice, and retirement services to tens of millions of individual investors around the globe—directly, through workplace plans, and through financial intermediaries. Vanguard operates under a unique, investor-owned structure where Vanguard fund shareholders own the funds, which in turn own Vanguard. As such, Vanguard adheres to a simple purpose: To take a stand for all investors, to treat them fairly, and to give them the best chance for investment success. For more information about Vanguard funds, visit vanguard.com to obtain a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus. Investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses, and other important information are contained in the prospectus; read and consider it carefully before investing. Vanguard Marketing Corporation, Distributor.

Media Contacts:

Laura Marvin JConnelly for BetaNXT +1 (973) 349-2959 [email protected]



Laura Barger Chief Marketing Officer, BetaNXT +1 (888) 949-9957, option 3 [email protected]

SOURCE BetaNXT