BetDEX Announces DisBet as Winner of Solana Hackathon 'Sports Betting UX' Track

DisBet is a Discord application that allows for users to place bets on the Monaco Protocol from Discord servers; Receives a $3,000 USDT investment

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BetDEX Labs Inc. ("BetDEX") today announced DisBet as the winner of the Solana Sandstorm Hackathon, Sports Betting UX track. The Sports Betting UX track was sponsored by BetDEX and PoolProps with over $4,500 in prizes. All submissions are compatible with the Monaco Protocol, an open-sourced on-chain matching algorithm and orderbook available for developers to build upon.

DisBet, developed by Bolt, a fullstack developer in the Solana ecosystem, features a Discord bot that allows sports bettors to place wagers directly on the Monaco Protocol from the Discord server. The application brings forward current game market odds directly into the Discord chat, where a user can then select which outcome to wager on, how much USDT to risk, and place the bet all within a matter of seconds.

Bolt added, "It's an honor to be selected as the winner of the Sports Betting UX track. BetDEX and its contributors have developed an incredible platform in the Monaco protocol and we look forward to developing DisBet further. We are just beginning to scratch the surface of what web3 technology can do to revolutionize the sports betting industry."

As the winner, DisBet will receive $3,000 USDT and two tickets to Solana Breakpoint 2023. TinBet, a social betting application for sports betting where users can swipe right or left to place a bet, came in second, receiving $1,500 USDT.

The Sandstorm Hackathon saw over 250 submissions, with DisBet, Tinbet, Seneca, Degen Parlay, Parier, and Purebet named as finalists for the Sports Betting UX vertical. Ultimately, DisBet was selected after a thorough judging process by BetDEX and PoolProps executives.

Varun Sudhakar, CEO and Co-Founder of BetDEX, commented on today's news: "We were incredibly impressed with the quality of submissions from such a talented pool of developers. Choosing a winner was a difficult process but DisBet provided a unique design and concept that stood out from the rest. A sincere thank you to all the teams that submitted projects, we look forward to seeing your projects evolve in the future."

The Monaco Protocol, which is home to multiple sports betting and prediction marketplaces, is a decentralized, open-sourced protocol that provides underlying liquidity to the applications built upon it. In November 2022, the BetDEX Exchange became the first application to go live on the Protocol, and the ecosystem has since added projects, including DisBet, Tinbet, and Purebet - a liquidity aggregator for sports betting.

Additional information regarding the Monaco Protocol, please visit: https:/www.monacoprotocol.xyz/ .

About BetDEX

BetDEX Labs Inc. ("BetDEX"), developed by former FanDuel founders and early employees, is a web3 company backed by investors including Paradigm, Multicoin, and Lightspeed, building open source technology for global prediction markets. The BetDEX Exchange, powered by BetDEX, is a sports betting exchange built on the Monaco Protocol allowing for peer-to-peer wagering. The Exchange is licensed and regulated under the jurisdiction of Isle of Man via the Gambling Supervision Commission. BetDEX is a key contributor to the Monaco Protocol, a permissionless decentralized and open-sourced protocol built on the Solana blockchain, supporting prediction and betting markets. For more information, visit: https://www.betdex.com/ .

